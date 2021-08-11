OL Laurent-Duvernay-Tardif Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Bone in Hand: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs’ position battle at left guard has just thinned out a bit. Veteran offensive lineman Laurent-Duvernay-Tardif is out 4-6 weeks due to a broken bone in his hand, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand at practice and is out 4-6 weeks, sources say. The good doctor, who was the 2020 @SInow Sportsperson of the Year for his work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, does have a chance to play Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Good News

As Rapoport mentioned, Duvernay-Tardif’s recovery timeline looks to be on the shorter side of the 4-6 weeks. That’s the best-case scenario for the sixth-year pro, who could be ready for the team’s Sept. 12 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Bad News

The injury comes at a very poor time for Duvernay-Tardif, as he was in the midst of a battle over the starting right guard spot. Rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smith was the only other player competing for the job, and actually had a bit of a lead on Duvernay-Tardif for the starting gig two weeks into camp.

Rookie Trey Smith has been impressive throughout camp and will start at RG in his first pro game on Saturday night against the 49ers. "It's definitely going to be a special event," he said. "I've got to rely on my coaching, what I've learned here, and just apply it in a game." pic.twitter.com/bJNMrz6tTe — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 8, 2021

So, the competition hadn’t ended yet, but Smith presumably is the Week 1 starting right guard for Kansas City now.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he didn’t opt-out to protect himself. Rather, he wanted to help others.

As a medical school graduate from McGill University in Canada, Duvernay-Tardif had been assisting as an orderly in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area throughout the pandemic.

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” he wrote, via ESPN. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Although his teammates and coaches were disappointed to lose a respected figure on the team, they supported Duvernay-Tardif’s decision.

“I understand the dedication it takes to be a doctor,” Reid said, per ESPN. “It’s a tremendous dedication to his profession and what his future is going to be. We understand that when football is over, this is going to be one of the greatest doctors ever.”

Duvernay-Tardif was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He has been the team’s starting right guard for the past five seasons and has played in a total of 60 games during that timespan.