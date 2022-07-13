Chiefs in Jeopardy of Losing LT Orlando Brown Jr.: Report

With the deadline to come to an agreement on a new deal set for July 15, an update has been given regarding franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on July 12. “If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either. pic.twitter.com/XNT6CAwYKF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride provided further insight into the contract negotiations between Brown and the Chiefs.

“The Chiefs maintain they love Orlando Brown Jr. and want him to be their left tackle of the future, I’m told,” Sweeney wrote. “Brown wants to be the highest paid left tackle in the NFL. Kansas City is willing to pay top LT money but unwilling to completely reset the position market.

“A year on the tag for Brown seems to be the most likely scenario unless something significant changes.”

A year on the tag for Brown seems to be the most likely scenario unless something significant changes. (2/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 13, 2022

If Brown does play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, he will be on the books with a $16.6 million cap hit this upcoming season. That number could be reduced if a long-term deal is agreed upon, but as Sweeney reported, that’s not likely. If that’s the case, then Kansas City will have to wait until next offseason to work out a new deal with Brown, who will be a free agent in 2023.

Time will tell if Brown opts to play out the franchise tag or sits out until he gets a new deal.

Brown Hired Agent from Delta Sports Group

Brown, who was franchise-tagged on March 7 by the Chiefs, hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group as his agent on June 2, according to Garafolo.

“At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” Brown wrote in a statement released by DSG and shared by Garafolo. “Michael [Portner] stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level. From an early age, we were both exposed to the negative effects of diabetes. His father is a nephrologist in the Mississippi Delta. My father died of diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother has diabetes. Our common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our communities. I am so excited for this next chapter of my life with Michael.”

#Chiefs LT Orlando Brown has signed with an agent, Michael Portner of @DSGathletes, as he and the team work toward a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline to do so. Brown and Portner found common ground on a personal level as detailed in the press release below. pic.twitter.com/fUknX9JI3b — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2022

Why Would Brown Choose Portner?

Brown will be Portner’s first-ever client. Garafolo further detailed Brown’s motivation for hiring Portner.

“Another factor in Brown signing with Portner, I’m told, is he wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any GMs. Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive,” Garafolo wrote.

Another factor in Brown signing with Portner, I’m told, is he wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any GMs. Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2022

Portner told Taylor that he had his first meeting with Kansas City on Monday, June 6.

“We had a really good conversation,” Portner told The Athletic. “I respect the way they do business. I feel confident we’re going to get something done that makes sense for us and them and really does put Orlando in the category where he deserves to be. We’re going to explore all the options.”