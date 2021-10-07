Latest Orlando Brown Comment is Terrifying for Opposing Pass-Rushers

Thanks to an overhaul along the offensive line this offseason, which included signings, trades, and draft picks, the Kansas City Chiefs’ play in the trenches is much improved this season compared to last season.

One of the players that have led to the improvement is starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was part of a trade with the Baltimore Ravens that sent Brown and a second-round pick to the Chiefs and four draft picks to Baltimore, one of which was a first-rounder, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the payment for Brown was significant, the payoff has also been significant for the defending AFC champions.

Through four games, Brown has given up just 11 pressures, four hits, and one sack on 170 pass-block snaps, according to PFF. To put that into perspective — the players being blocked by Brown are only affecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a negative manner on 9% of his drop-backs.

Those stats are tremendous and should make defenses worried about how they will get into Kansas City’s backfield from the left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line. However, what should have opposing teams scared is Brown’s latest comments regarding his own play.

Brown: I’m Not Close to Play My Best Football

Headed into Week 5, when the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Brown was asked during his Wednesday, October 6 press conference to assess his own play during his first month as Kansas City’s full-time starting right tackle.

“It’s hard to say — I don’t want to look too much into that,” Brown said. “I know what I definitely want to get to, I’ve spoke with you guys about getting to that point of being a top tackle in this league. I’m getting there, man, I’m working each and every day, working each and every week. I feel like I’m better each and every game. I’m not even close to playing my best football yet.”

When specifically asked about protecting Mahomes’ blindside, Brown feels that he has continued to improve, but is still a work in progress.