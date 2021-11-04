Former NFL QB Calls Patrick Mahomes ‘Mechanically the Worst QB in NFL’

T

he Kansas City Chiefs have been able to win games during the Patrick Mahomes era with mediocre defensive play thanks to their star quarterback. But combine that type of defensive play with poor quarterback play, and you have the 2021 Chiefs, who sit a 4-4, and with a quarterback who looks anything but elite.

Through eight games, Mahomes has thrown ten interceptions, which is just two shy of his career-high in a single season, despite there being nine games left to play. He has thrown an interception in seven straight games and has 16 interceptions in his last 17 games. Mahomes has a 73.0 overall grade by PFF this season, which ranks 22nd among all quarterbacks in the league, and is graded worse than Jameis Winston (74.2), Geno Smith (73.9), and Daniel Jones (73.5).

But what’s causing Mahomes to play so poorly this season? One former NFL quarterback says it’s the fifth-year pro’s mechanics, which has Mahomes being labeled as “one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL right now”.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Orlovsky Sounds off on Mahomes

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down Mahomes’ play during a segment on ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday, November 2. During that segment, Orlovsky went as far as to say that Mahomes’ mechanics are the worst he’s seeing in the NFL this season.

“Speaking strictly to the quarterback; mechanically, he is the worst quarterback in the NFL right now,” Orlovsky said of Mahomes.

Orlovsky then went through some of Mahomes’ film from Kansas City’s win against the New York Giants in Week 8, pointing out poor footwork and pocket presence from the former MVP.

Patrick Mahomes is the worst QB in the NFL mechanically, according to @danorlovsky7 Mahomes has also thrown 16 INTs in his past 14 games.pic.twitter.com/HZKht8z4NA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2021

Orlovsky rounded out the segment by explaining how Mahomes’ innate ability to make off-platform throws has become a crutch at this point in his career, which is why he has consistently underperformed this season.

“The ability to make an off-platform throw is a blessing when it’s a necessity,” Orlovsky explained. “When you use it when it’s not, it becomes a flaw. That is a big issue with this football team with Patrick.”

Mahomes on His Play in Week 8

During his press conference on Wednesday, November 3, Mahomes self-assessed his play against Giants and spoke about some of the same things Orlovsky brought up regarding Mahomes’ mechanics.