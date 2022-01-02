Chiefs’ Emergency Specialist Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Just days after being released from the Kansas City Chiefs, kicker Elliott Fry was scooped up by a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.
Fry signed to Green Bay Packers practice squad on Saturday, January 1, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.
While Packers kicker Mason Crosby was not on the Reserve/COVID list in Week 17, J.J. Molson, the team’s backup kicker on the practice squad, was placed on the list. So, Green Bay wanted an emergency option in the event that Crosby tested positive before the Packers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, which is why they signed Fry.
With punter Corey Bojorquez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Green Bay also worked out punter Johnny Townsend on Friday, December 31, who also played for Kansas City in Week 16. However, Bojorquez was activated to the active roster on Saturday, January 1, so Townsend will remain a free agent until at least Week 18.
Fry, Townsend Boosted Stock vs. Steelers
The Chiefs were without kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend in Week 16, but still prevailed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the kicking game.
Fry — who signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on December 15 — was elevated to the active roster on December 21. This was in wake of Butker — who is unvaccinated — receiving his positive COVID-19 test.
Against the Steelers and with a strong wind in place, Fry made three of four field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, and also made three of four PATs.
Townsend — who signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Christmas Eve and was promoted prior to the game vs. Pittsburgh — didn’t have to see the field much in Week 16. However, he was effective when his number was called. Townsend had two punts for an average of 45.5 yards and a long of 50 yards.
Both players stepped into important roles in tough conditions and succeeded. Because of that, one Chiefs coach had some promising words for Fry and Townsend.
Toub: ‘You Guys Really Helped Your Resume’
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub is never one to hold back his thoughts during a press conference. That was the case on New Year’s Eve when he was asked about his final words to Fry and Townsend during their exit interviews.
“I told [Fry and Townsend], I said, ‘you guys really helped your resume’ and that’s really what your resume is, it’s your tape,” Toub said. “They went in there and we had eight field goals, literally we had the four extra points, but they’re all field goals and then the couple punts that we had. Both of them did a really, really good job in that kind of a tough situation with the windy day. That wasn’t an easy day. That was probably an eight on a 10 scale. That wind was gusting and for both of those guys – for specials teams that’s our nemesis and those guys, they handled it great.”
Toub further explained his conversation with the two players.
“Before [Fry and Townsend] left on their exit interview, I told them I said, ‘you guys are on our shortlist.’ If something happened to those guys, they would be able to be plugged right in,” Toub said. “In a heartbeat, I would take either one of those guys or both of them back. I mean it would be a no-brainer for us because they know our system, they’ve proven themselves. I think it’s going to help them going forward whether it’s here or anywhere else, it’s going to help those guys and their future.”
