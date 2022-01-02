Chiefs’ Emergency Specialist Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Just days after being released from the Kansas City Chiefs, kicker Elliott Fry was scooped up by a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

Fry signed to Green Bay Packers practice squad on Saturday, January 1, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

The Packers worked out punter Johnny Townsend today. Looks like he's their backup plan if Bojorquez doesn't clear the COVID protocols. He was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and has bounced around. Only full season was in Oakland as a rookie.

While Packers kicker Mason Crosby was not on the Reserve/COVID list in Week 17, J.J. Molson, the team’s backup kicker on the practice squad, was placed on the list. So, Green Bay wanted an emergency option in the event that Crosby tested positive before the Packers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, which is why they signed Fry.

With punter Corey Bojorquez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Green Bay also worked out punter Johnny Townsend on Friday, December 31, who also played for Kansas City in Week 16. However, Bojorquez was activated to the active roster on Saturday, January 1, so Townsend will remain a free agent until at least Week 18.

The Packers worked out punter Johnny Townsend today. Looks like he’s their backup plan if Bojorquez doesn’t clear the COVID protocols. He was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and has bounced around. Only full season was in Oakland as a rookie. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 31, 2021

Fry, Townsend Boosted Stock vs. Steelers

The Chiefs were without kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend in Week 16, but still prevailed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the kicking game.

Fry — who signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on December 15 — was elevated to the active roster on December 21. This was in wake of Butker — who is unvaccinated — receiving his positive COVID-19 test.

Against the Steelers and with a strong wind in place, Fry made three of four field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, and also made three of four PATs.

FIELD GOAL#Chiefs: 17#Steelers: 0 Elliott Fry is good from 44-yards out. Johnny Townsend with the good hold. Great execution from practice squad guys, especially in the wind. Just goes to show how good Dave Toub is at preparing his special teams. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Cmg95R8QmW — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 26, 2021

Townsend — who signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Christmas Eve and was promoted prior to the game vs. Pittsburgh — didn’t have to see the field much in Week 16. However, he was effective when his number was called. Townsend had two punts for an average of 45.5 yards and a long of 50 yards.

Both players stepped into important roles in tough conditions and succeeded. Because of that, one Chiefs coach had some promising words for Fry and Townsend.

Toub: ‘You Guys Really Helped Your Resume’

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub is never one to hold back his thoughts during a press conference. That was the case on New Year’s Eve when he was asked about his final words to Fry and Townsend during their exit interviews.