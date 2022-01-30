Patrick Mahomes’ Future Wife Brittany & Baby Sterling Are Loving Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ two biggest fans are longtime girlfriend (and future wife) Brittany Matthews and their adorable baby daughter Sterling who the couple welcomed to the world in 2021. Matthews and Sterling are cheering on the Chiefs quarterback in hopes of another Super Bowl run.

Matthews is a regular at Chiefs games including during the Divisional Round for the team’s comeback win against the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship. Some fans criticized an excited Matthews for a spontaneous champagne celebration after the Chiefs’ win, but she is also receiving plenty of support. FanSided’s Matt Verderame is one analyst who took to Twitter to back Matthews.

“So many people are clowns,” Verderame tweeted on January 25. “Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They’ve been together since they were teenagers. She’s not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining.”

Mahomes on Matthews: ‘Brittany’s Been a Champ, She’s Been the Best Mom Ever’

The couple took a cautious approach to sharing photos of Sterling during the first few months after her birth. Mahomes and Matthews have both been giving fans more of an up-close look at their daughter as she approaches the one-year mark. During a July interview with Today, Mahomes praised Matthews’ transition into motherhood.

“It’s been amazing,” Mahomes noted. “Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow.”

“…There’s moments when she’s crying and Brittany’s at the store or in the shower or something like that, and I have no idea what to do after I try all the tricks. Luckily enough there hasn’t been too many of those moments.”

Matthews Started Her Own Fitness Company

In addition to being a proud mother, Matthews also runs her own company Brittany Lynn Fitness. Matthews provided an overview of her services which include guided workouts she created out of a “love for fitness.”

“Brittany Lynne Fitness was created out of my love for fitness and how it makes me feel,” Matthews explained on her site. “My programs are guided workouts that can be completed by anyone. They include options for working out at home or in the gym, allowing you to choose where you feel comfortable and how to best accomplish the goals you set for yourself. For me, the gym is my safe place. It’s the place where I can let go of everything around me and just focus on myself and making myself better.”

A Wedding May be Coming Sooner Rather Than Later

The couple got engaged in 2020 but have yet to reveal their wedding date. Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes hinted at a March wedding via a social media post featuring the groomsman gifts. The Chiefs quarterback emphasized the couple is planning for a smaller event.

“We’ve already started planning a lot of it,” Mahomes told Today. “We tried to get a lot of it knocked out before the season. It’ll be kind of a smaller one, and for the most part we’ll have family and friends there.”