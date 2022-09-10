Patrick Mahomes Shows off Snazzy Suit as Chiefs Arrive in Arizona [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs were off to Arizona earlier today on September 10 ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals.

As the jet touched down on the tarmac, the stars took in their first breath of that warm desert air and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II led the way down the staircase. Of course, with eyes always watching in the digital age, the Chiefs dressed to impress.

Patrick Mahomes Shows off Stylish Green Suit in Arizona

The Chiefs official Twitter account shared the video for fans as Mahomes rocked a crisp mint-green suit that did not miss on a single detail.

Desert drip 👔 pic.twitter.com/NhdXcC8x3P — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 10, 2022

At this point in his career, you expect nothing less from the quarterback who has a certain precision about his brand both on and off the field. Along with the three-piece suit was a dark green tie that had shades of evergreen to it.

Of course, he finished his outfit with some Oakley sunglasses and noise-cancellation earbuds. Always classy, always focused.

Travis Kelce followed Mahomes fresh off an enlightening podcast debut alongside his brother Jason. The star tight end wore blue slacks with a white/beige polo and some shades of his own. More casual than his signal-caller, but styling as usual.

Mahomes was not alone in wearing a suit, however, Chiefs Twitter also provided a close-up featured fit for safety Justin Reid. The newcomer made sure to look good during his inaugural weekend with the franchise, donning a peach-colored suit and a blue button-down underneath that reminded of Easter morning.

Reid complemented the slick clothing with a large chain and a pair of clean white sneakers. Beside him in the tweet was tight end Jody Fortson, who went a different direction on his look for the road trip.

I’ll let the fans describe this one. The best comment voiced that “Jody Fortson is gonna float like a butterfly and sting like a bee” on Sunday. Can’t argue with that.

Week 1 Storylines for Chiefs vs. Cardinals

On the Chiefs’ side of things, the biggest talking point will be change. We got a taste of it during the preseason — and that taste left fans wanting more — but now everyone will finally get a full game of Mahomes and his new cast of playmakers, or a defense that features quite a few rookies and signings.

Speaking of rookies, eyes will naturally hone in on all the youth. How much will prospects like WR Skyy Moore or S Bryan Cook play? Will first-rounders Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis sink or swim in their first taste of regular-season NFL action?

More specifically, there are also a few positions of intrigue. For one, right tackle Andrew Wylie could be a focus of the game if he struggles. RT is the clear weak link on the O-line and some have joked that the veteran got the job by default.

It will be interesting to see how he performs as youngster Lucas Niang continues to work his way back from injury.

Another area to watch is wide receiver. Outside of Mecole Hardman and elevated practice squad member Daurice Fountain, this entire unit is new to Kansas City. Who will catch the first pass from Mahomes, or touchdown if there is one?

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire highlighted JuJu Smith-Schuster: “Smith-Schuster was limited to just 11 snaps during the preseason due to knee soreness that kept him out of the final two preseason games. He still hasn’t caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes in a game yet, even if you include the 2018 Pro Bowl. The sixth-year veteran looked like he was going to be the player who would step up and be the main receiver for Mahomes in Tyreek Hill’s absence during training camp. Will that prove to be the case in Week 1 against the Cardinals?”

Running back is a similarly deep position for the Chiefs. Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire respond after offseason criticism from fans or will someone like rookie seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco steal the day?

On defense, there’s a lot to grab your attention but the main group to watch could be the pass rushers. General manager Brett Veach has been rotating bodies in and out of the position all summer and the current unit has plenty of competition. The Chiefs need someone to finally step up at the position in 2022.