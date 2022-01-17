Patrick Mahomes Jokingly Blamed Andy Reid for Preventing TD Catch

Postgame press conferences are a lot more fun when you’re winning playoff games and that’s exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the 42-21 victory, Patrick Mahomes revealed a few behind-the-scenes details on a couple of the Chiefs touchdowns while addressing the media.

The KC signal-caller finished the game with five touchdowns, completing 30 of 39 passes for 404 yards with 29 yards rushing and one interception. According to his presser though, he could have had a sixth.

Mahomes noted that Travis Kelce’s passing TD could have gone his way if not for head coach Andy Reid. Reporters asked the superstar to critique his tight end’s pass to Byron Pringle and although he admitted that there was “not much to critique,” he joked: “If it wouldn’t have scored, I would have been a little upset because I thought I was open in the flat. But they told him not to throw me the ball, so I’ll have to talk to Coach Reid about that and maybe be the second option there.”

Beat reporter Sam McDowell tweeted out the response after the game and a fan named ‘Adam T!’ commented with proof that Mahomes was indeed open, via NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

PM15 was definitely open. Thank god they didn't throw him the ball though. Imagine losing your QB to injury on a RECEPTION? The game was well out of hand. No need for Philly-Philly here. https://t.co/8WDnY18qiP — Adam T! (@i70Braveheart) January 17, 2022

“PM15 [Mahomes] was definitely open. Thank god they didn’t throw him the ball though. Imagine losing your QB to injury on a RECEPTION? The game was well out of hand. No need for Philly-Philly here,” the fan replied.

Obviously, Mahomes was just fooling around and cooler heads prevailed on any decision to throw him the football in the flats up three scores in the fourth.

Kelce detailed the play and the ‘lack of faith’ from the coaching staff. “Trying to throw the ball to Pringle, I was told to not read the defense at all and just trust it. I don’t know which part you were talking about, that I actually got to read it out. Last time I read it out, I threw a pick against New York. I got the no-read clause; do not read it out, you got one guy to throw it to,” he stated while laughing.

Allegretti’s Big Moment

Mahomes was also asked about his touchdown pass to offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and he revealed that the blocker was not his first option.

The QB voiced: “It wasn’t like a special play designed for him. I think he was the fourth read on that play. [Michael] Burton was the first read and I thought he did a great job of actually going in front of that defensive end to kind of give me room to throw. Then it was Kelce and then it was the guy on the back-end line. We kind of just tell Allegretti to leak out late, not thinking that we’re ever going to throw it to him. It was funny because in practice this week, I threw it to him because everyone else was covered and I wasn’t trying to, it just happened and of course, it happens in the game the exact same way.”

Patrick Mahomes said that Nick Allegretti was like the fifth option on his touchdown play. The #Steelers covered everyone else but him. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 17, 2022

Mahomes credited the coaching staff with all the offensive creativity that helped them trample the Steelers.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, the playoffs. Those guys, Coach Reid, E.B. [Eric Bieniemy], [Mike] Kafka, they go into the arsenal of finding these plays that we haven’t run the entire season that go off of stuff that we’ve done so far. When you see the game plan on that Monday or Tuesday, it makes you super excited for the game on Sunday,” he stated.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board as the Chiefs will look to expose a top-ranked Buffalo Bills defense that frustrated them in Week 5.