Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Introduce Daughter Sterling Skye [LOOK]

Nearly four months after welcoming daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes into the world, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews finally revealed her face in the most adorable way. Sharing images of a photo shoot to both Twitter and Instagram, the proud parents are smiling ear to ear while Matthews clutches the future soccer star.

Take a look below:

Sterling Skye was born on February 20th in Kansas City, Missouri. Shortly after Matthews gave birth, the entrepreneur revealed why she and Mahomes weren’t comfortable with a face reveal just yet.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” Brittany said on her Instagram story. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Many months later, we’re certainly glad she changed her mind because Sterling Skye is a perfect mix of her Super Bowl MVP father and Kansas City NWSL co-owner mother. Congrats, again, to the happy couple!

