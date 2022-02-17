Patrick Mahomes Addresses Viral Video With Brittany Matthews [WATCH]

Although it’s probably fun being one of the greatest athletes in the world, it also comes with some downsides.

For example, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t even enjoy a nice night out supporting his alma mater without the threat of public speculation or a video clip going viral.

The best atmosphere in college basketball brings out the best in football#WreckEm | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/BgPHOhka5i — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) February 17, 2022

The Chiefs superstar was courtside with his fiancée Brittany Matthews at the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball game last night on February 16. That’s where the viral moment occurred.

Barstool Sports Runs Story

As the ESPN broadcast was focused on Mahomes and Matthews, Kansas City’s favorite couple appeared to get in some sort of disagreement after the man sitting next to them said something to Mahomes. The Chiefs QB then removed his arm off his fiancée and engaged in a brief exchange, which Matthews relayed back to the pair beside them.

Quite frankly, it should be none of our business why the supposed lovers’ quarrel came to pass but as you can imagine, the clip immediately exploded with one million-plus views.

Barstool Sports handicapper @kellyinvegas shared it on Twitter, writing: “Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy.”

Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy. pic.twitter.com/IOoB3f3VAp — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) February 17, 2022

Not long after, Barstool ran a story titled: “Patrick Mahomes Needs An Intervention.”

The piece by Barstool Carl began: “Listen I know this gets talked about all the time and I don’t want to sit here and pile on but it’s legitimately tragic what’s happening to Patrick Mahomes. Just straight up getting an earful courtside probably same night they’re renaming half the campus after him.”

Many on Twitter attempted to read the lips and body language of Mahomes and Matthews but there’s no way to say for sure what was said. The response, however, was quite clear.

Mahomes & Matthews Ignore the Noise

After catching wind of the story, Mahomes tweeted publicly: “Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8.”

Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022

It must be challenging to ignore the outside noise when it’s so constant but the former NFL MVP sidesteps it like a 300-pound pass rusher. Mahomes understands private life should remain private and this counter should silence the tabloids this time around.

Later that morning on February 17, Matthews was in lockstep with her man, replying: “I love you.”

I love you❤️🙏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 17, 2022

After making headlines for spraying champagne at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills, Matthews has been taking more heat than usual. Because of that moment among others, she decided to join forces with Charlie Hustle and Red Card KC on a recent campaign against cyber-bullying.

The Charlie Hustle T-shirts read “Team Brittany” on them and sold out within 24 hours of their release. Matthews did not profit off the movement and instead announced that she would match the donation made to Red Card KC, explaining that she wanted to turn the social media “hate” and the “opportunity into something good.”

Matthews also wrote on her Instagram story at the time (per Ryan Gaydos of Fox Business): “I’m lucky enough to have a good support system and a city that is lifting me up but I know there are a lot of people out there struggling with this so that’s why I’m proud to just partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms. I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people… in this city we like to lift people up and not bring each other down.”

Matthews had taken a slight postseason break from the social media app. Up until this Texas Tech video thrust her back into the limelight, she had not tweeted or replied to anyone since February 13.