Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Enacts Revenge on Taunting Ravens Fan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson didn’t take too kindly to a Baltimore Ravens fan taunting him after the team’s shocking 36-35 loss on Sunday, September 19.

The social media influencer dumped an entire water bottle on the heckling supporter who couldn’t help but gloat at his expense. Check out the video below, along with Jackson’s response.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

Now, we obviously don’t want to speculate, but it seems like the Baltimore fan was looking for a reaction out of Jackson. After the incident, the fan turned the camera back on him and repeatedly screamed “let’s go,” indicating that he successfully annoyed the 21-year-old long enough to elicit some sort of a response.

Prior to Sunday’s defeat, Patrick Mahomes was not only undefeated, but also had zero interceptions to his name in the month of September. Those two streaks came to a disappointing end thanks to an interception by Ravens defender Tavon Brown in the third, a go-ahead touchdown by Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter and of course, a fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to seal the game for the hosts.

Mahomes recorded 24 completions on 31 attempts with 343 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes Still Makes History

Despite a loss, Mahomes still made history in Week 2. With his touchdown passes in the Baltimore game, Mahomes eclipsed former Kansas City QB Trent Green for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

Here are the official rankings, courtesy of The Chiefs Wire:

Len Dawson: 237 TDs in 157 games played Patrick Mahomes: 119 TDs (and counting) in 48 games played Trent Green: 118 TDs in 88 games played Bill Kenney: 105 TDs in 77 games played Alex Smith: 102 TDs in 76 games played

He’s got a lot of work to do if he wants to surpass Chiefs legend and fellow Super Bowl-winning quarterback Len Dawson, but Mahomes’ 10-year extension with the team should hopefully help him achieve that feat in due time.

Another Record Broken by Travis Kelce

Tight end Travis Kelce also added another notch in his belt of achievements. On Sunday, the All-Pro receiver became the fastest tight end to reach 8,000 passing yards, doing so in 113 games.

Fastest ever TE to 8,000! Congrats @TKelce!! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Z7Zid9RkR6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2021

Kelce exceeds Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski, who accomplished the same challenge in 120 career games during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

That triumph and this impressive 46-yard catch and run score brought out a number of Twitter reactions, including one from his longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

I can never tell if it’s recency bias to say that Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end ever. Is it? — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 20, 2021

Travis Kelce with the best RAC of the season so far… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 20, 2021

Travis Kelce is really one of those cats that could've played in ANY NFL era. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) September 20, 2021

Travis Kelce is a cheat code. There’s no gamelan, athlete or scheme that can stop him. You can only pray to contain him. #Chiefs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 20, 2021

Kelce also showed true leadership post-game when he offered positive sentiments to Edwards-Helaire, who is likely short on confidence after the game-deciding fumble.

Via CBS Sports: “Man up. Man Up. It is what it is, and that’s not just to Clyde; that’s anyone in the building and in the locker room. We will never point fingers and say it’s just one person’s loss. That is not how we roll at Kansas City.

“We’ll fix it in the four quarters of football. We’ll fix it.”

With 15 games left in the regular season, there is more than enough room for improvement.

