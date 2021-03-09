Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Receives Earliest Recruitment Letter in History

Regardless of where Sterling Skye Mahomes decides to attend university, she’ll at least have one school that will happily accept her with no questions asked. The newborn daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews has already received a letter of intent to play for her father’s former school.

Matthews shared the letter, signed by Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, which is dated just two days after Sterling’s February 20 birth on her Instagram Story.

Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born. What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021

“This is to certify that Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a Soccer scholarship,” the letter read. The package also came with an embellished mini Mahomes jersey in the school’s official colors.

“She’s ready,” the 25-year-old captioned, along with a tears-of-joy emoji. Matthews tagged Mahomes, who later shared the pic on his Instagram Story, too.

Matthews Played Professional Soccer

Seems fitting it’s a soccer scholarship. Matthews played soccer for the Red Raiders and even went on to dabble at the professional level with Iceland’s UMF Afturelding. Though she has since hung up her cleats for good and transitioned to being a successful entrepreneur, Matthews is still very much involved with her first love. She is now a part-owner of Kansas City’s newest women’s professional soccer league.

It's International Women's Day! I am proud to #ChooseToChallenge Kansas City to celebrate the amazing athletes of @KCWoSo 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YKkMiKj7Hl — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) March 8, 2021

“As a former collegiate and professional soccer player, I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” she said when the news became public December 2020.

“We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team – we want more championship parades in the very near future!” she added.

Mahomes and Matthews Set Wedding Date

In case you missed it, Mahomes and Matthews will officially be husband and wife in 2022. Showing off gorgeous engagement photos in the process, Matthews revealed on Instagram that she and the 2018 NFL MVP will tie the knot next year.

Though she didn’t reveal the location or the date, it’s nonetheless very exciting for fans of the superstar couple. Judging by the thousands of comments underneath the post, the excitement can be felt from everyone between close friends and family to adoring fans in Kansas City and nationwide.

The two have been nothing short of supportive of each other’s endeavors in their nearly decade-long relationship. It almost seems as if Chiefs Kingdom has a front-row seat to not only their growth as individuals, but also a couple. In just their nearly four short years in the City of Fountains, they’ve purchased a home, started a foundation and have given back to countless local nonprofits benefitting the lives of the very same people who trek to Arrowhead Stadium every home game to watch Mahomes suit up.

Regardless of what they decide to share with us, we’ll be waiting in anticipation.

