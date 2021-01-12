Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Opens up About His Relationship With Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has no ill will toward former teammate and future opponent Kareem Hunt, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns. During his weekly spot on 610 Sports KC The Drive, the 25-year-year-old had nothing but praise for the running back, calling him “a heck of a football player.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joined #TheDrive to discuss how he spent his bye week and the upcoming game with the #Browns LISTEN: https://t.co/VCqFfkCwi8 pic.twitter.com/GObU2V72j6 — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) January 12, 2021

“That’s my dude,” Mahomes said. “I came in with Kareem and obviously we’re not together anymore but still stay in touch. He’s a heck of a football player and someone that was one of my best friends when we first got on the team together.

“I actually texted him [Sunday] night,” Mahomes added. “He has a lot of success on that field every opportunity he gets. He’s a great football player and someone that I know who will keep getting better and better as his career goes on. He’s a special football player. He works hard. He finishes every single play. He catches and runs. He can do it all. I’m happy for him that he’s back home in Cleveland and he’s able to go out there and play really good football.”

Even though Ohio native only recorded 48 rushing yards on eight attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, he found the end zone twice and was able to help his side cruise to a 48-37 win over their AFC North rivals in the wild card round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a bye week, giving them extra time to prepare for the Browns’ arrival.

Mahomes Tweeted Hunt’s Praises During the Game

The former Texas Tech star put all speculation of any tension between him and Hunt aside Sunday night during the game, complimenting Hunt via Twitter.

That man @Kareemhunt7 is so nice 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2021

Mahomes and Hunt were drafted the same year, in 2017. Though they only played two seasons together, it looks like they’ve formed quite a bond that has stood the test of time. In fact, during his spot on 610 Radio KC, Mahomes even revealed he put in a good word to Kansas City’s front office to give Hunt another chance after footage surfaced of him allegedly assaulting a woman in February 2018. The video was made public in November of the same year and the Chiefs released the star rusher within hours of when the public was aware.

“I don’t want to talk about a lot of it, but I just talked to the guys because Kareem was one of our dudes, man,” Mahomes explained. “He was not only a great football player, but he was one of our best friends on the team. We had to continue to battle forward at an unfortunate time, but at the same time, I still have a relationship with Kareem and he’s still one of my good friends.”

The Chiefs Remain the Heavy Favorites To Repeat as Super Bowl Champs

Though the Browns put on a memorable performance against the Steelers, their Super Bowl chances might run out this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. According to William Hill Sportsbook (via CBS Sports), Kansas City remain the likely favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy next month in Tampa with +100 odds. Check out the full list below:

Kansas City Chiefs +200

Green Bay Packers +400

Buffalo Bills +550

New Orleans Saints +600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800

Baltimore Ravens +800

Los Angeles Rams +1800

Cleveland Browns +2500

As shown, Cleveland are the most unlikely at +2500. Analysts and fans alike pegged Kevin Stefanski’s men to lose against Pittsburgh, and they proved everyone wrong. Guess anything is possible in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sends Stern Warning To Chiefs After Win vs. Steelers