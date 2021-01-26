Patrick Mahomes Displays Great Leadership in Viral Clip From AFC Title Game

It’s safe to say Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a natural-born leader. During Sunday’s AFC title contest against the Buffalo Bills, sophomore wide receiver Mecole Hardman was tasked as one of the team’s punt returners.

The defending Super Bowl champions found themselves down 9-0 early into the game after Hardman muffed the punt in Kansas City’s territory, which Buffalo’s return specialist Taiwan Jones recovered down at the three-yard-line. Consequently, this set up an easy touchdown for the visitors.

That situation would undoubtedly rattle anyone’s confidence. However, it’s what Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce did in the minutes following the incident prove the team’s resilient spirit for the evening’s entirety. In a candid, mic’d up moment, the duo delivered some words of encouragement for the wideout on the sidelines.

The reigning Super MVP said: “Hey, Mecole! Hey, hey, hey, look at me. Hey, look at me. Hey, we good. Be you. You’re gonna make a play this game. You’re gonna make a play this game. Let’s go. Hey, be us. We’ve been here. Be us!”

Hardman Quickly Bounced Back

Not only were Mahomes’ remarks poignant, but they resulted in a quick turnaround in form for Hardman. On Kansas City’s next drive, No. 15 would find the former Georgia Bulldog for an impressive three-yard touchdown to put the hosts on the board.

Mahomes to Hardman gets us on the board at the beginning of the second quarter! 📺: https://t.co/p7gycaVnZ5 pic.twitter.com/SUi9nRTlRu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

Not to mention, Hardman would also turn on the jets for a 50-yard dash later in the game.

A wonderful example of leadership from players who not only continue to impress week by week, but are consistently able to overcome adversity.

TEAM 1st

TEAM 2nd

TEAM last https://t.co/zGDmVpreqj — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 25, 2021

Mahomes Opened up About the Exchange in His Post-Game Remarks

Reporters took advantage of Mahomes’ time at the podium following the 34-28 championship win and the star QB went into more detail of what that exchange meant to him.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “Yeah I mean I just told him to keep his head up. We’ve been in that situation before, so I told him he’s going to make a play in this game that’s going to change the game and he made multiple of them. We believe in each other; we think we’re going to do whatever it takes to win, and those guys did that.”

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Hardman called his blunder a “dumb mistake,” but gave credit to both his teammates and coaching staff for instilling some much-needed confidence as the game continued.

“Just a dumb mistake on my part,” the 22-year-old admitted. “My teammates are always going to be with me and keep me up. It’s also good that the coaches still have confidence in you to make things happen.”

Though known for pulling pranks on each other fairly often, it’s refreshing to see the team’s dynamic switch to a serious demeanor when necessary. Furthermore, it solidifies the close relationship Mahomes has with those around him and his ability to consistently serve as a morale boost.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

