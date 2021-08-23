Patrick Mahomes Explains Miscues With Mecole Hardman vs Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the miscues that occurred between him and wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the fist half of the team’s 17-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals Friday.

The two linked up on Mahomes’ first two throws, but missed the following four. The miscues were quickly noticeable by Chiefs analysts on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes not being happy with Mecole Hardman is WAY too common. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) August 21, 2021

In his post-game remarks to the media, Mahomes placed the blame on himself and admitted he overthrew the ball.

The first end zone play, I probably just have to throw the ball with a little bit more touch. I threw a little hard. I tried to really rip it in there, and it was a little too high for him to get both his hands on it. The second one where he kind of ran across the field, it’s a play you always see us run with Tyreek (Hill), and we used to work on that timing of finding that right spot because he has to speed to beat that guy across the field. I don’t know what the other one was, but I thought he had a good game. Obviously, there are a few mistakes here and there, but you saw he made the big play on that cover zero play where Chad (Henne) put it up for him, and you want to see those things.

Wideout Tyreek Hill did not play, with Reid blaming his absence on a hamstring injury. With the departure of Sammy Watkins, it was the ideal chance for Hardman to prove his reliability as a stable second receiver. He definitely did that with a statement touchdown catch from Chad Henne in the second quarter.

Kansas City has one more preseason game (Friday at home against the Minnesota Vikings) before things get serious, so time remains for everyone to tighten things up.

Hardman Shared Culpability With Mahomes

In his postgame comments to the media, Hardman also shed light on the blunders regarding his form. The Georgia product was satisfied with this performance, but also acknowledged improvements are necessary.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “I think I could’ve caught the one in the corner of the end zone, we just had some miscommunication (between) me and (Patrick) Mahomes, but that’s why we’re out there, to get better. I came out of the break wrong, I could’ve been more square to (be able to) jump and get the ball, wherever it was at, so I kind of just got to be in a better position.”

All eyes are on the third-year star to have a productive season, and he most certainly knows it. But it’s not like Hardman can’t handle the responsibility, either. Last year, the 23-year-old recorded 560 yards on 41 receptions for four touchdowns (Pro Football Reference). With an elevated role in the receiving unit, his numbers can only get better from here.

Byron Pringle Also Shines Against Cardinals

Hardman wasn’t the only receiver who had a big night against the Cardinals. Byron Pringle was the evening’s top receiver, hauling four of five targets for 64 yards. His strongest performance was this 41-yard reception from Chad Henne, also the arm behind Hardman’s TD.

His heroics were enough to catch the attention of former Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins, who couldn’t help but tweet out support for his ex-teammate while simultaneously pleading with coaches to give him more snaps.

Give byron Pringle the ball..! He will move the ship..! Lol — King me (@sammywatkins) August 21, 2021

Watkins also showed similar love for Hardman, eschewing any doubt the two weren’t on good terms following his exit.

Good shit Mecole..! My guys..! — King me (@sammywatkins) August 21, 2021

The pleasantries might end in a few weeks, however. The Chiefs travel to face Watkins and the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime showdown on September 19.

