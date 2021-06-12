Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Mentioned in Migos’ Latest Project ‘Culture III’

Rap trio Migos released their highly anticipated fourth studio album “Culture III” Friday and one track looks oddly familiar. Track 15, Mahomes, is named after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is not the first time Migos and Mahomes have linked up in the name of art. Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Quavo narrated a commercial for Adidas where clips of Mahomes’ best throws and runs were displayed in the process.

It’s safe to say Mahomes is pretty flattered by the recognition. Shortly after finally revealing his his baby girl Sterling Skye’s face, the Super Bowl LIV MVP tweeted a phrase from the track to his nearly two million followers.

Huncho the chief had to send it to…. #Culture3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 11, 2021

Looks like No. 15 has officially found his new walk out anthem when football returns this fall.

This Marks Mahomes’ Second Reference in a Rap Track

Up there with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Mahomes is quickly becoming the go-to athlete for rappers to reference in their songs. In March, Drake also gave him a nod in “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a single from his EP Scary Hours 2.

“Patty Mahomes ’bout to fall short a couple hunnid,” the verse said.

The Texas native was quick to respond to that mention as well, tweeting his response with a gif of the Canadian musician himself.

A logical explanation to that line could be that Mahomes would presumably earn a bonus if Kansas City successfully defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in February. Because they lost 31-9, Mahomes missed out on a postseason payday.

Mahomes Receives BET Recognition

Continuing his reign both on the field and in pop culture, Mahomes is one of six male sports nominees for the 2021 BET Awards. He joins LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Russell Wilson, and Stephen Curry in the category.

This marks Mahomes; second nomination for the trophy, earning his first last year. Unfortunately he lost to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who also led his side to championship in 2020.

It’s easy to see why Mahomes was acknowledged for this honor. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the 25-year-old joined James in his More Than a Vote initiative to encourage folks who were either first-time voters or never cast a ballot to go out and get registered.

Not to mention, he became vocal early on regarding injustice, systemic racism and inequality. He joined other NFL superstars in the “Stronger Together” campaign which came out last June.

“As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone,” Mahomes said in a statement following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!”

The BET Awards will take place on June 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

