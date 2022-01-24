Patrick Mahomes Shares First Reaction to Jaw-Dropping Win Over Bills

If only for a moment, an eerie silence crushed supporters at Arrowhead Stadium as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen zipped a touchdown strike to Gabriel Davis with 13 seconds remaining.

But then we all were reminded — this is Patrick Mahomes. These are the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an improbable 13-second field goal drive and an overtime touchdown to follow, that uncertain silence quickly turned to pure pandemonium. The Chiefs are heading back to the AFC championship for the fourth straight season.

‘Josh Played His A** Off’

Mahomes joined Tracy Wolfson after the unbelievable victory over Buffalo and he was quick to tip his cap to his opponent.

“Yeah it was a heck of a game, I mean, 17 — Josh [Allen] played his a** off,” Mahomes began. “It was a great game between two great football teams and at the end of the day, guys like Tyreek [Hill] and Travis [Kelce] made the plays that won us the game.”

Although the quarterback is being modest, he’s also being accurate. Fellow Chiefs’ superstars Hill and Kelce each came through with ridiculously clutch moments down the stretch.

Whether that was “the Cheetah’s” 64-yard run-after-catch to take the lead with a minute to go or Kelce’s toe-tap on the final touchdown grab — not to mention the two catches that set up the game-tying field goal in regulation and countless others.

Mahomes continued: “We’re going to play this team a lot of times in games like this. With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, it’s going to be a lot of battles. I’m glad we got this one, we’re going to try and keep it rolling. We got a good team coming in next week [and] we get to be at Arrowhead for the AFC championship.”

