Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Facing Bengals in AFC Title Game

The Kansas City Chiefs won their Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 21 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. That meant they had to wait for the Bill-Bengals game to play out on Sunday for Kansas City to know who its next opponent will be.

With just a couple minutes left in the Bill-Bengals game Cincinnati had the victory locked up, which caused Patrick Mahomes to take to Twitter to share his thoughts on the outcome using one emoji:

A clock.

⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 22, 2023

It’s not crystal clear what the meaning is behind Mahomes’s tweet, but one can assume he meant “it’s time,” or something to that effect.

Chiefs Face Bengals in AFC Title Game for 2nd Time

The Chiefs will face the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second time in as many seasons. Unfortunately for Kansas City, recent history doesn’t bode in its favor when it comes to advancing to the Super Bowl.

After losing to Cincinnati 27-24 in last season’s AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs then lost to the Bengals again by the same exact score during the regular season. That marks three straight losses for the Chiefs to the Bengals in a 13-month period (KC also lost to Cincy 34-31 on January 2, 2022).

In the December 4 outing, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 80% of his passes (25 of 31) for 286 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He was only sacked once in that game, and Cincinnati didn’t commit a single turnover in the outing at Paycor Stadium.

For those that don’t remember, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a costly fourth-quarter fumble in that game against Cincinnati that set the Bengals up for a game-winning touchdown. Kansas City had the opportunity to send the game to overtime with a made field goal, but Harrison Butker missed from 55 yards out with 3:24 left in the game.

Cincinnati appears to be one of the few teams in the NFL that can consistently defeat Kansas City, so the Chiefs will need to bring their A-game in the AFC Title Game if they want to advance to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs-Bengals Matchup

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs and Bengals playing in the AFC Championship Game.

“The #Chiefs are likely going to be the underdogs because of Mahomes injury and the Bengals beating them 3 consecutive times,” Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News wrote. “This week is about the Chiefs playing as close a perfect game as possible in all phases. The Bengals have a great roster/coaching and confidence.”

“Chiefs Kingdom… the Bengals are a very good football team,” another user wrote. “They are tough.They are physical, & they are supremely talented. Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain, & I don’t know how Spags is going to scheme up a defense to stop Cin. What I do know, is KC is winning this game.”

“Bengals are much better than last season. They were (are) the best team in the AFC entering the playoffs,” former NFL player Geoff Schwartz wrote. “They own the Chiefs. Going to be tough to beat them Sunday. Can’t make mistakes because they don’t. Can’t wait for Sunday. Hope Chiefs bring their A game otherwise Bengals W.”