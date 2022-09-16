Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sounds off After Downing Chargers

Two words — scorched Earth.

That phrase has been the theme of Patrick Mahomes’ 2022 campaign as he attempts to lead the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons — and the superstar quarterback kept every receipt from a “down year” in 2021.

After an offseason of doubt and outside noise, Mahomes has hit the ground running with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through two weeks and almost 600 passing yards (595). That’s how you silence the haters, and the Chiefs signal-caller hasn’t been shy about taking a few jabs early on.

Patrick Mahomes Roasts PFF After Chiefs Defeat Chargers

After the Thursday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes was asked about his near-interception that was overturned after cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. bobbled the takeaway. Here was a “closer look” at the play in question — from Heavy’s own Devon Clements — in case you missed it.

Here's a closer look at the Patrick Mahomes interception that is being reviewed. #ChiefsKingdom #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/Z9A7rAwV0j — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

Whether Samuel controlled possession of the ball or not, it’s pretty clear that Mahomes got away with one on this passing attempt and the Chiefs star echoed as much to reporters. “I mean, you never know,” he replied. “You saw the ball hit the ground, you saw a little bit of movement, but they have been a little bit more lenient… You hope [it gets] overturned but on the play, they got me. All game they were playing one coverage and out of nowhere they through me with the shell coverage… So it got me, I don’t throw it just straight to guys most times.”

#ChiefsKingdom QB Patrick Mahomes after the win:

"I'm sure @PFF will have me a low grade for me for that, but I'll keep it rolling." @KCTV5 @ericeager_ pic.twitter.com/dh6ciHpfmj — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) September 16, 2022

At that point, Mahomes took what many perceived to be a not-so-subtle shot at the NFL grading site, Pro Football Focus. With a devilish smile, he concluded: “I’m sure PFF will have me at a low grade for that but I’ll keep it rolling.”

Cody Tapp of “Cody & Gold” on 610 Sports KC radio weighed in: “Mahomes [taking] a shot [at] PFF. Love to see it.”

Mahomes talking a shot a PFF. Love to see it — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) September 16, 2022

FanSided NFL reporter Matt Verderame also commented that “Mahomes slamming PFF is epic.”

Mahomes slamming PFF is epic lol https://t.co/fxgWLsIt7z — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 16, 2022

KC NBC sports anchor Hayley Lewis even referred to it as a mic drop moment from the Chiefs gunslinger who appears to still have that chip on his shoulder. As we said in the open, the Patrick Mahomes revenge tour is certainly on in 2022 — this is a man on a mission.

Mahomes Jokes That Jaylen Watson Stole Birthday Party

CB Jaylen Watson speaks with the media after the Chiefs Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The other noteworthy quote from Mahomes’ postgame presser was a bit more lighthearted. Apparently, he shares a September 17 birthday with rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson — who just so happened to be the hero on Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Mahomes told the media that his birthday celebration was supposed to be this week before joking that “it’s [Watson’s] birthday party now.”

Mahomes and Jaylen Watson share a September birthday. Mahomes said he is having a party this week to celebrate but said "it's his birthday party now." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 16, 2022

From a Wendy’s summer job and a seventh-round status to a primetime start at Arrowhead Stadium, Watson’s journey is a feel-good story that writes itself. Now the rookie just hijacked the birthday of one of the greatest football players in the history of the game.

Here was his game-changing play, courtesy of Clements once again.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is intercepted by rookie 7th round pick Jaylen Watson, who returns it for 99 yards and the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 24#Chargers – 17#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uVn8tBO5ep — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

After returning the ball 99 yards, Watson admitted that he wasn’t sure what to do. “That’s why you saw me just standing there,” the rookie told reporters in a candid response after the game.

Every Chiefs reporter shared their best Watson story after his interception and one from Fox 4 KC sports anchor Harold Kuntz stood out. He tweeted: “Jaylen Watson told me earlier this week, ‘Being in school I couldn’t wait for my main job to be football .. now I’m living it.’ Yes you are Jaylen, yes you are.”

Jaylen Watson told me earlier this week: "Being in school I couldn't wait for my main job to be football .. now I'm living it." Yes you are Jaylen, yes you are. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/OsyPw3tUN3 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 16, 2022

The rookie corner called the pick-six “a moment I’ll never forget.” It was the turning point of a key game that ended with the final score: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24.