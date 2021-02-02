Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins Give Injury Updates Ahead of Super Bowl LV

With Super Bowl LV looming, all eyes are on key Kansas City Chiefs starters and their fitness. Though he played throughout the playoffs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes nonetheless remains one to watch in terms of health.

On the bench since a calf injury sidelined him in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, Sammy Watkins is also someone trainers have been monitoring.

On day 2 of Super Bowl “media days,” both Mahomes and Watkins provided updates on both their statuses.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on his toe injury. “It's pretty close to 100%…I'm sure by game day [it] will be." pic.twitter.com/9G5yKKDX6z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 2, 2021

“It feels a lot better,” No. 15 said. “Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline, so definitely every single day that I get to rest it, it makes it even better, but it’s pretty close to 100% and I’m sure by game day it will be.”

Ahead of the AFC Championship game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes suffered from from what’s called “turf toe.”

According to WebMD, turf toe occurs when the ligaments around the big toe joint are sprained. This commonly occurs when the big is repeatedly wedged or continuously pushed off while running or jumping.

Given that he suited up and successfully led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, Tuesday’s revelation from Mahomes himself is promising.

Watkins Feels ‘Great’

The star wideout has found himself on and off the injury list for the majority of the season. Much to the delight of Chiefs fans and the chagrin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporters, Sammy Watkins expects to be taking the field with his teammates at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “I’m feeling great. I’m still working out with the training staff and Rick, just going over everything so that I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100% or 95 or 85, whatever I get at by Sunday. But I’m feeling pretty good, very optimistic. I’ve been having good practices, so hopefully, I can go out there and have fun and play.”

A quick look behind the scenes of production day! pic.twitter.com/8mGSgAuKnx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2021

Though he led Kansas City in receiving yards during both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, Watkins has never been involved in postseason action. From the looks of his report, that streak will end this weekend.

Mahomes, Hill Come To Bieniemy’s Defense

It’s safe to say one of the biggest crimes of the 2020 NFL season is that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not receive a head coaching position. The former running back shrugged off questions about the snub said during his time on the podium that he will “focus on the goal of winning the Super Bowl” moving forward. However, that hasn’t stopped some of his men on the offense from chiming in with their own remarks.

“Obviously we know he’s disappointed he didn’t get an opportunity to become a head coach. But he comes with the mindset to make this team the best we can be every single day,” Mahomes said.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill added: “I’m not a GM or anything, but I will say, Coach Bieniemy has helped me a lot. The man, the player, and everything I’ve become for this Chiefs organization. It’s very shocking that he didn’t get a job. I know deep down inside he’s going to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better so I can get that job?’ He’s that kind of dude. He wants to get better and he wants to become a head coach. His time will come. I feel like everything happens for a reason. His time will come.”

Let’s hope at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, teams across the NFL will have a different tune when it comes to the talented executive.

