Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Raiders’ 1st-Round Pick in Viral Post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t waste time taking to Twitter after the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!” the superstar QB wrote.

Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ message to the fellow Texas Tech alumni.

“Patrick is a stand up guy, not hating on the new #Raiders edge rusher who’s going to sack him multiple times next season,” one Twitter user wrote.

Patrick is a stand up guy, not hating on the new #Raiders edge rusher who’s going to sack him multiple times next season https://t.co/E0XQ8NphE2 — Neal Maligno (@ClockDodgers) April 28, 2023

“Oh there will be exactly NONE of this noise…He comin….watch your back,” another user wrote.

Oh there will be exactly NONE of this noise…He comin….watch your back. https://t.co/wJtyPEsuuy — Just Laura (@Cubbi3Gyrl) April 28, 2023

“The late great AL Davis once said ‘The quarterback must fall hard,'” another user wrote.

The late great AL Davis once said "The quarterback must fall hard" — memo13 (@memo1310382744) April 28, 2023

Chiefs Also Select Edge Rusher in 1st Round

Similar to the Raiders, the Chiefs also selected an edge rusher in the first round of the draft. With the 31st overall pick, Kansas City selected Kansas State defensive end, Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

When Day 2 of the draft begins on April 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, the defending Super Bowl champions will have nine draft picks remaining. The team’s first selection on Day 2 will come at pick 62 in the second round. From there, they have one selection in the third round (95), two in the fourth round (122, 134), one in the fifth round (166), two in the sixth round (178, 217), and two in the seventh round (249, 250).

The top remaining needs for the Chiefs that they might look to address over the final two days of the draft, in no particular order, are wide receiver, offensive tackle, running back, and defensive tackle.

Complete Results of First Round

Here’s a look at all of the picks and trades made during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from AZ): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from GB): Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from PIT): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. New York Giants (from JAX): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State