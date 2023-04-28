Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Raiders’ 1st-Round Pick in Viral Post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t waste time taking to Twitter after the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!” the superstar QB wrote.
Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ message to the fellow Texas Tech alumni.
“Patrick is a stand up guy, not hating on the new #Raiders edge rusher who’s going to sack him multiple times next season,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Oh there will be exactly NONE of this noise…He comin….watch your back,” another user wrote.
“The late great AL Davis once said ‘The quarterback must fall hard,'” another user wrote.
Chiefs Also Select Edge Rusher in 1st Round
Similar to the Raiders, the Chiefs also selected an edge rusher in the first round of the draft. With the 31st overall pick, Kansas City selected Kansas State defensive end, Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
When Day 2 of the draft begins on April 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, the defending Super Bowl champions will have nine draft picks remaining. The team’s first selection on Day 2 will come at pick 62 in the second round. From there, they have one selection in the third round (95), two in the fourth round (122, 134), one in the fifth round (166), two in the sixth round (178, 217), and two in the seventh round (249, 250).
The top remaining needs for the Chiefs that they might look to address over the final two days of the draft, in no particular order, are wide receiver, offensive tackle, running back, and defensive tackle.
Complete Results of First Round
Here’s a look at all of the picks and trades made during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from AZ): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from GB): Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from PIT): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from JAX): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State