Patrick Mahomes Snubbed, 5 Chiefs Named to All-Pro Team

By most accounts, Patrick Mahomes had another MVP-caliber season in 2020, finishing in the top four in passing yards (4,740), touchdowns (38), interceptions (6) and passer rating (108.2) in 15 starts while guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to a franchise-record 14 regular season wins.

On Friday, the Associated Press announced its annual NFL All-Pro selections, which features three Chiefs — TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill and S Tyrann Mathieu — on its First-Team roster this year, along with one notable absence: Mahomes.

A look at the full AP NFL All-Pro first team, which includes a league-high 4 Packers and Colts. pic.twitter.com/9hBYSDthHC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2021

The 25-year-old superstar was overtaken by fellow MVP candidate and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for the top spot, instead relegated to Second-Team honors in a tie with Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.

Fifth-year DT Chris Jones also joins Mahomes on the Second-Team roster (his first All-Pro recognition) while LT Eric Fisher was the only other Kansas City player to receive a vote, placing him in a fifth-place tie at offensive tackle, per Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Travis Kelce Named Unanimous First-Team Selection

With 50 media members responsible for selecting the All-Pro rosters each year, it’s rare to see a player have such a dominant performance that he’s deemed worthy of a unanimous vote. This year’s group featured two such honorees, Los Angles Rams DT Aaron Donald and Kelce, who broke the record for single-season receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history (1,416).

Kelce’s clean sweep even left a funny vacancy on the Second-Team roster, keeping some other deserving candidates like Las Vegas’ Darren Waller or Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson off the list.

The AP All-Pro second team. QB – #Bills Josh Allen and #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Rest of the list attached. pic.twitter.com/WlSWAhS6ay — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2021

“He works his tail off every single day and he’s practicing every single day and he’s making sure he’s prepared for these moments,” Mahomes said of Kelce, via an Associated Press release. “For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field.”

In 2020, the 31-year-old playmaker also became the first tight end in league history to record five consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards, as well as the new franchise leader in single-season receptions (105). Fortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, he’ll have a chance to continue his dominance in the years to come after signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension last August.

Kelce, Hill and Mathieu are all making their third career appearance on the First-Team All-Pro roster, putting them in some pretty elite company.

How special is 3x? Guys like Michael Irvin (1), Isaac Bruce (0), Torry Holt (1), Jason Witten (2), Ozzie Newsome (1), Cris Carter (2), John Lynch (2), Steve Atwater (2) never got there. https://t.co/HC2KHUESYP — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 8, 2021

3X!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 8, 2021

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!