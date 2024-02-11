Patrick Mahomes Channels the Raiders With His Super Bowl Outfit [LOOK]

Patrick Mahomes sure knows how to make a stylish entrance for the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, wearing a jet-black suit, silver tie and Oakley sunglasses.

Mahomes’ game-day fit was reminiscent of the Las Vegas Raiders, who call the stadium home, but happen to be the Chiefs’ rivals in the AFC West.

Never one to miss an opportunity to show off a product he endorses, Mahomes complemented his game day outfit with a roller bag emblazoned with his personal Adidas line logo.

Mahomes’ outfit would fit right in any of the high-r0ller rooms in Las Vegas casinos leading up to the Super Bowl. However, the NFL barred Chiefs and 49ers players from gambling during the teams’ stay in Las Vegas, with the teams staying on-site at Lake Las Vegas about 30 minutes outside of The Strip.

Compared to his bold — and shirtless — fashion choice at the Espy’s this summer, Mahomes’ outfit for the Super Bowl was far more traditional.

Patrick Mahomes’ Lengthy Endorsement List

While Mahomes might not be a fashion icon, he has quickly become one of the most prolific and sought-after product spokesmen in sports.

Mahomes has an endorsement deal with Oakley and is frequently seen wearing the luxury sunglasses while walking into the stadium on game day, in addition to his deals with Adidas, DirecTV, and Head and Shoulders shampoo.

The Chiefs’ MVP quarterback has his own line of sunglasses at Oakley and clothing line at Adidas.

Likewise, Mahomes’ commercials for State Farm, recently even co-staring Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and All-Pro teammate Travis Kelce, have become some of the most humorous ads on television.

In addition to the products that he endorses, Mahomes is also a minority stake owner in the Kansas City Royals, and has become a mainstay in the Kansas City sports scene, since his arrival as the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and ascending into the starting quarterback role the following season.

Mahomes’ success off the field, has helped propel the 28-year-old to a net worth that is estimated by Forbes to be $59.3 million, but that figure could need updating.

Mahomes Is Playing for Super Bowl History

Against the 49ers, Mahomes aims to move into a tie with Troy Aikman as the quarterback with the fourth-most Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes and the Chiefs previously took down the San Francisco 49ers, back in February 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

With Mahomes behind center, the Chiefs have now made four Super Bowl appearances, including a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023.

The only quarterbacks with more Super Bowl victories than Mahomes are the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, 49ers’ Joe Montana, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Terry Bradshaw.

Of course, Montana, Aikman, and Bradshaw are all Hall of Famers, and Brady will undoubtedly be a first-ballot selection.

If the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in the Reid-Mahomes era, Mahomes would significantly bolster his case to ultimately one day be enshrined as a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.