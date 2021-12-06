Patrick Mahomes Points Blame for Dropped Passes on Offense

One part of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive struggles this season which was prevalent in the team’s 22-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 is drops.

Through 13 weeks of the regular season, the Chiefs are fifth in the league in dropped passes with 17, per NBC Sports. Among the leaders on the team in drops are wide receiver Tyreek Hill (5) and tight end Travis Kelce (5), who are tied for sixth in the league in that category.

Against the Broncos, a combination of Hill, Kelce, and wideout Byron Pringle had several drops. One drop by Hill led to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s lone interception on the day. A lack of focus from his pass-catchers was in part why Mahomes completed just 51% of his passes in Week 13 to go along with 184 yards, which is his second-lowest yardage total of the season, per Pro Football Reference.

Mahomes Takes Blame for Dropped Passes

Instead of pointing the blame at his pass-catchers, Mahomes believes that issue can be resolved with more accurate passes.