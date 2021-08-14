Patrick Mahomes Opens up About Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Don’t expect Patrick Mahomes to say anything negative about Tom Brady. Or Aaron Rodgers for that matter. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had nothing but positive sentiments about both men, telling The Ringer’s Kevin Clark that he frequently turns to both veterans for advice.

“I think people don’t realize all us guys talk. I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom and they’re willing to give me advice,” the 25-year-old explained. “I’m still a young guy in this league. I’m still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing.”

With a combined 30+ years of experience between the franchise guys in Tampa Bay and Green Bay, they know how it feels to succeed fast and fall even faster. Despite losing out on a second straight Super Bowl title to Brady earlier this year, it’s a delight to know the two haven’t taken their rivalry seriously off the turf.

What Strategies Mahomes Is ‘Borrowing’ From Other NFL Quarterbacks

He’s undoubtedly the best player in the NFL, but even the most elite still draw inspiration from others. Mahomes told Clark he’s constantly watching and observing the mannerisms of quarterbacks and when Clark asked what he’s concluded from Rodgers and Brady, the Texas native went into fine detail. You have to admit, Mahomes is pretty spot on regarding both.

On Rodgers: “I think the biggest thing with Aaron is you see how he’s evolved throughout his game. It’s kind of like what I’m talking about, where he used to scramble a lot more, make all the different throws, and now he can just completely dice you up through the pocket. And then when those opportunities come and he starts scrambling, he makes the throws, and he can still do all that stuff. So I really watch that.”

Regarding Brady: “I mean, dicing them up within the pocket. But the way he’s able to move within the pocket and find those lanes and still make those big-time throws downfield is something that I think I need to get better at and something that I need to continue to grow with. And so that’s definitely one thing I take from him.”

In addition to playing against each other, Mahomes has joined both Brady and Rodgers on some pretty iconic social campaigns. Mahomes and Rodgers are two of the biggest faces of State Farm insurance, while he and TB12 share the honor of being the Madden NFL 22 cover stars.

Mahomes Welcomed by Special Guest at Training Camp

Though it’s back to regularly scheduled business ahead of this redemption campaign, Mahomes is definitely making sure he puts family first. Mahomes’ daughter Sterling, whom he welcomed with fiancee Brittany Matthews in February, made a special appearance at training camp earlier this week to visit her pops.

“Sterling’s First Camp!” the caption read underneath a photo of the family smiling. This isn’t the first time Sterling Skye’s been able to surprise her father. When Mahomes was awarded his third Madden 99 Club award, she and Matthews were on hand to present the trophy to him.

With family being a huge part of Mahomes’ current and future success, expect cameos from the adorable youngster throughout the season.

