Patrick Mahomes Calls Out Travis Kelce After Embarrassing Viral Video

When you win two Super Bowls together, public humiliation is allowed — and that’s the level of friendship we see on a daily basis between Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes II and Travis Kelce.

On May 7, Mahomes called out Kelce on Twitter after a new viral “first pitch” video that mirrored the Chiefs tight end in Cleveland. “Tight ends got to get this figured out @tkelce,” Mahomes voiced in response to a JJ Watt tweet that put Zach Ertz on blast for a similar baseball pitching blunder.

Zach and Julie Ertz threw tonight's ceremonial first pitch in Philly 👏👀@NFLonFOX | @FOXSoccer pic.twitter.com/itiWLrAPmf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 7, 2023

“We have to get this scrubbed from the internet ASAP @ZERTZ_86,” Watt joked after watching Ertz throw a baseball. “We cannot have people with lots of followers retweeting and sharing this. Have you ever thrown a baseball before?!”

In the video clip, Ertz is bested by his wife, Julie, as the long-time tight end one-hops it to his catcher at the Philadelphia Phillies game. Sadly, Kelce’s attempt was far worse than Ertz’s — and Mahomes did not forget. Here was the Chiefs pass-catcher throwing out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game on April 7, in case you missed it.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨 54" inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

“Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂” Kelce laughed off the attempt at the time. Later, while hitting homers with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge during a promo, the tight end told fans that “they need to have a ceremonial ‘First Hit’ to open a game instead of a first pitch… way more electric!! 😂😂”

Patrick Mahomes MC’s Kentucky Derby as Spectator Draws Blanks on the NFL MVP

Another funny internet moment came at the Kentucky Derby this week. Mahomes was in attendance with his wife, Brittany, and the Chiefs QB was even honored by Churchill Downs as they had him intro the event with the famed, “riders up,” line.

Based on that guest appearance, The 33rd Team’s Joey Mulinaro was walking the grounds, asking Derby spectators about Mahomes. That’s where the next hilarious video clip came about.

“Excuse me, I loved you in Bug’s Life,” Mulinaro joked while approaching a woman in a loud green Derby outfit with a massive pink hat that had the appearance of a flower. The interviewee was a good sport, replying that she’s supposed to be “the Queen.”

Mulinaro noted that her impression was “very good” before asking if she has a “Patrick Mahomes impression” as well. That’s when the unthinkable happened for Chiefs Kingdom.

“No, I don’t know who that is,” the woman responded candidly.

When Mulinaro asked whether or not she could take a guess and try to impersonate him, she began doing an accent that the reporter likened to a British diplomat. “He’s a distinguished British diplomat,” the lady in green went on.

The original tweet had over 400 likes and nearly 150,000 views. It was headlined: “Found the one person who doesn’t know who @PatrickMahomes is @ChurchillDowns.”

Mattress Mack Stops Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby

There was one more viral moment from Mahomes’ Kentucky Derby appearance. After some pictures on the red carpet, famed American businessman and sports gambler “Mattress Mack” — James Franklin McIngvale, owner of “Gallery Furniture” — stopped the Chiefs QB for a word.

“You cost me millions betting against you,” Mack told Mahomes with a handshake and a smirk during a clip shared by br_betting.

"You cost me millions betting against you." Mahomes and Mattress Mack linked up at the Kentucky Derby 😂 pic.twitter.com/gqMYe7FAC4 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

The video has over 6.4K likes and 2.1 million views as it stands on May 8. Mahomes’ initial response was a laugh, before saying, “I appreciate it” and “sorry about that one.”

Mahomes did add that Mattress Mack has “gotta be with [him] next time.” History certainly supports the Chiefs signal-caller. After all, he tends to win a lot more than he loses.