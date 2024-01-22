Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Trolls Bills Player With Epic Recall

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took on the role of troll following the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Late Sunday evening, Mahomes posted a picture on Instagram of himself in Buffalo’s end zone and put “Good luck” as the caption.

Patrick Mahomes taking swings at Dion Dawkins on Instagram after that Chiefs win over the Bills. pic.twitter.com/047sg6ZgNB — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 22, 2024

Mahomes’s caption is referring to what Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins said before their Divisional Round matchup regarding Mahomes traveling to Buffalo for his first-ever road playoff game.

“[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he’s never been here. Simple as that,” Dawkins said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN on January 18. “Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. … The environment will be different, and not to say it’s in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don’t care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I’ve ever had. We’re having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It’s cool. So good luck.”

Mahomes’s IG post came in the wake of a great performance by him in which he completed 73% of his passes for 215 yards, 2 touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers against Buffalo.

Chiefs Advance to 6th-Straight AFC Title Game

Against Buffalo, Mahomes played the role of villain very well, to the point where he had to protect himself while snowballs were being thrown at him as he headed toward the locker room after the game.

After changing gears and taking to the podium for his postgame press conference, Mahomes shared how excited he was for his first-ever road playoff game.

“I was very excited,” Mahomes said. “I knew the fans were going to be rowdy. I think guys took it as a challenge. I love being at Arrowhead and playing in front of that crowd. But when you’re on the road, it’s you versus them. It’s you versus everybody in the stadium. You have to come together as a team.”

With the win over the Bills, the Chiefs advance to their sixth-straight AFC Championship Game and will face the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens. The winner of that game will advance to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

Mahomes-Kelce Duo Set New NFL Record

In the win over Buffalo, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce re-wrote the record books again.

The Chiefs duo had 2 touchdowns in the game, which set the NFL record for most postseason touchdowns between a quarterback and tight end in NFL history (16), breaking the previous record set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (15). It’s yet another example of how historically great Mahomes and Kelce have been in the postseason since Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starter in 2018.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Mahomes and Kelce breaking Brady and Gronkowki’s record.

“Congratulations to @patrickmahomes and @tkelce on their achievement! Chemistry teaches us the power of collaboration and synergy, where the sum becomes greater than its parts. May this be a reminder of the intricate interplay of elements in all aspects of life. Cheers to continued success!” one user wrote.

“Kinda sad the @TomBrady @RobGronkowski record has fallen, but these two are amazing,” another user wrote. “Here’s hoping these guys get to rock up some more this season.”