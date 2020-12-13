Patrick Mahomes Trolls Travis Kelce During Remarks Following Win vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to 12-1 following a 33-27 victory against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. For the second time this season, the world champions recorded an offensive, defensive and special teams score all in one contest. While there was plenty to say about the team’s performance, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to make time for some jokes as well.

During tight end Tracis Kelce’s time at the podium, Mahomes quickly entered in the frame to troll his teammate on his attire.

Mahomes clowning Kelce pic.twitter.com/psyv7RX6VW — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 13, 2020

Kelce was discussing the team’s culture when No. 15 jokingly questioned what his shirt read. From the looks of the aforementioned video posted by 41 Action News’ Aaron Ladd, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate donned a hoodie inscribed with various typescript of all fonts and sizes.

It was a hilarious break from an otherwise pretty serious conference, it which the team addressed issues at both the offense and defense front. Despite tossing three interceptions, it was still a productive day for Mahomes, who recorded 393 yards and two touchdowns for a final QB rating of 91.9%. Kelce was the recipient of one of those touchdown throws, closing out his time at Hard Rock Stadium with 136 yards on eight receptions.

Kelce Becomes Second Member of Chiefs Kingdom To Join Madden’s 99 Club

Kelce had several reasons to celebrate this week. In addition to being named Kansas City’s Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate, Kelce also became the second Chiefs player to join Madden’s illustrious 99 Club. Joining Mahomes in that distinction, the remaining players across the NFL to be a part of this exclusive club are:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

On Thursday, Mahomes documented himself handing Kelce his reward. It’s only fitting, as the 31-year-old was the one to present Mahomes with his trophy ahead of the 2020 campaign.

