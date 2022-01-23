Patrick Mahomes’ Future Wife Brittany Matthews Cheers on Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is doing her best to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl. Matthews took to Instagram to give the Chiefs a shoutout days before they take on the Bills in the Divisional Round.

“It’s Playoff Season🔥😃 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews posted on January 17 along with a photo from the sideline.

Matthews is hoping that 2022 can start the same way last year did with the Chiefs playing in another Super Bowl.

Mahomes & Matthews Are the Proud Parents of Daughter Sterling

Not only did Mahomes have success on the field in 2021, but the Chiefs quarterback became a father. The couple has started sharing more photos of their adorable daughter Sterling. During a July 2021 interview with Today, Mahomes reflected on their decision to give fans more of a glimpse into their family life.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Mahomes noted. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.

“We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her.”

The Couple Is Planning a Wedding

The couple is also planning a wedding but has yet to reveal a specific date. Despite the secrecy, Mahomes and Matthews have been dropping some bread crumbs indicating the big day may be coming sooner rather than later. Last summer, Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes posted a photo of a groomsman gift indicating the couple may be heading for a March wedding.

“The time has come to help me with the task,” the note said, per KMBC News. “Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask! Drink up and let me remind, in March set your Rolex to island time.”

Matthews’ social media posts have confirmed the couple is saving the date for 2022 without giving away all the specifics. Mahomes’ fiancee posted footage from her bridal shower in December.

“It’s wedding planning time👰🏼‍♀️,” Matthews said on Instagram on March 1, 2021. “We have a date & place wahoooooo🥂 #2022.”

Here is a look at Matthews’ epic celebration that has since gone viral.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXewuEgpAOd/

Mahomes Called Matthews His ‘Best Friend & ‘Best Mom’

Back in August, Mahomes took to Instagram to give Matthews a birthday shoutout. The Chiefs quarterback praised Matthews describing her as his “best friend” and “best mom.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife! Love you! ❤️,” Mahomes noted on August 31, 2021.

During a July 2021 interview with People, Mahomes revealed that the couple is hoping that Sterling may be the flower girl at their wedding.

“She’ll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens … so hopefully she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” Mahomes explained. “But she’ll be a part of the wedding no matter what.”