Chiefs Linked to First-Round NFC Quarterback Ahead of Trade Deadline

With a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on the docket for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reminds us of a franchise-changing trade made three years ago.

Ravens and Eagles made a significant trade leading up to today’s game, as the Chiefs and Bills once did leading up to their Monday matchup: pic.twitter.com/tPi35FdPi2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

While Patrick Mahomes‘ place on the Chiefs’ roster is cemented for the foreseeable future, it never hurts to have a quality backup at the most important position on the field, especially in an unpredictable year featuring COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. Kansas City’s current backups, veteran Chad Henne and rookie Jordan Ta’amu, offer a wide variety of experience and skills, but are by no means a group that couldn’t benefit from an infusion of talent.

More than a third of the way through the season, the NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching on November 3, but if the recent addition of RB Le’Veon Bell is any indication, Chiefs GM Brett Veach is not afraid to make moves to improve the roster.

Dwayne Haskins Struggling in Washington

Should the Chiefs’ front office be looking to add another developmental piece to the quarterback room, Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins, who was benched for QB Kyle Allen after a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, may be a feasible option.

The 23-year-old’s NFL career got off to a lackluster start, following a 76.1 passer rating, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games (seven starts) in 2019. The first quarter of the 2020 campaign didn’t feature much better results from the Ohio State product, throwing for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions during a 1-3 start.

As Chiefs All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu noted on Twitter at the time, the league can be unforgiving, even for Heisman Trophy candidates and first-round talents such as Haskins.

Hope Haskins keep his head up. This a tough league…. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 7, 2020

Will Washington Trade Haskins Before The Deadline?

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora last week, Haskins is not viewed “as a good fit” within Washington’s headquarters and is expected to be traded sooner than later.

While there hasn’t been any formal interest reported between Kansas City and Washington’s struggling backup quarterback, at least one Chiefs outlet is already toying with the idea.

Here is more from Fansided’s K.C. Kingdom:

Right now, the Chiefs have a veteran quarterback in Chad Henne and also have XFL standout Jordan Ta’amu around as well. Because of that, people wouldn’t see the fit for Haskins, but he’s already more proven than Ta’amu and having a coach like Andy Reid could be what the kid needs. He hasn’t even been bad in his 13 total NFL games, but Washington is a bad fit and a bad organization. Getting somewhere like Kansas City could do wonders for his game and it’d be nice to have a young, reliable backup behind Mahomes for a few years.

Haskins, who was seen working out with his former teammate on the U-19 U.S. National Football Team and current Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman in June this offseason, was a gameday inactive this week against the New York Giants.

He is currently in the second season of his four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract, while the Chiefs have an estimated $5.9 million in available cap space following the addition of Le’Veon Bell.

