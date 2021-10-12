Proposed Trade Sends Vikings’ Talented Cornerback to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary has been underwhelming this season. That’s a large part of the reason why Kansas City’s defense is ranked 24th in the NFL in PFF coverage grade (49.5) and are fourth in passing yards allowed (296.4) through five weeks of the regular season, per ESPN.

Adding some defensive pieces by way of trade would make plenty of sense for the defending AFC champions, as cap restraints would make it difficult for them to sign a talented veteran in free agency, leaving the opportunity to move around money via trade as a more viable option. That’s why trading for a talented NFC cornerback on a rookie contract is the perfect move for Kansas City.

Trade: Dantzler for 4th Rounder

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report dished out six trades that could still take place in the NFL prior to the trade deadline and in wake of the move that sent New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers. No. 2 on his list send Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler — a 2020 third-round selection — to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Here’s what Knox said about the potential trade:

After starting in 10 of his 11 appearances last year, Dantzler has played only 34 percent of the defensive snaps this season. He’s been strong in coverage, though, allowing an opposing passer rating of only 41.7. Kansas City could get a defensive boost with a player who’s still on his rookie contract, while Minnesota would get something back for someone whose long-term future is cloudy at best.

Chiefs Kingdom should be in favor of this trade if it were to ever be presented to Kansas City in real life. Danzler may not be a starter in Minnesota right now, but his coverage numbers are undeniable.

To add more perspective to Dantzler’s ability, here are his PFF numbers:

Overall: 76.2

Run Defense: 89.8

Coverage: 68.1

Dantzler has only been on the field for a total of 88 snaps this season — 39 run defense snaps and 49 coverage snaps — which could skew his grades a bit due to a limited sample size. However, his coverage grade is better than Chiefs cornerbacks Deandre Baker (61.4), L’Jarius Sneed (43.2), and Charvarius Ward (42.9).

Mathieu: We’re Beating Ourselves

After Kansas City’s Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills in which the Chiefs gave up 38 points to Josh Allen and the Bills offense, safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the fact that he believes Kansas City is beating themselves defensively.