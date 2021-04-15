Chiefs Fan Trolled by Raiders QB Derek Carr at Church Service [WATCH]

After dropping 10 of its last 12 matchups to the Kansas City Chiefs dating back to 2014 — including six consecutive losses at Arrowhead Stadium — the Las Vegas Raiders finally got back on the board with a 40-32 win in Kansas City last season.

After playing the Chiefs close again in Week 11, the AFC West rivalry appears to be back on in 2021. At the forefront of the Raiders’ resurgence is Derek Carr, who combined for 622 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in last year’s bouts. Prior to leading his team to victory in Week 5, Carr had even joked with reporters that, “If we’re being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games.”

The eighth-year quarterback poked the fire last weekend, April 11-12, during a guest speaking appearance for ChurchLV in which he lightheartedly trolled a few Chiefs fans in attendance to hear him preach.

“How many Chiefs fans? Two of y’all? You’re a Chief fan? You could sit in the back — no I’m just kidding,” Carr said in laughter. “We love them too. We’ll be alright. We’ll be Christian today, huh?”

Carr’s full remarks can be heard between the 2:05-2:25 minute mark below:

Chiefs’ Draft Plans Coming Into Focus

After a roaring start to free agency last month, the Chiefs’ front office has been quietly working behind the scenes as it prepares for the NFL Draft on April 29. Even with the additions of Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe, plus the expected return of former starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the AFC champions still have question marks at both tackle positions after releasing Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on March 11.

In his latest Scouting Notebook column, Matt Miller of The Draft Scout detailed some of the rumors and intel currently circulating for all 32 NFL teams. For Kansas City, the direction of the team’s pick doesn’t appear to be much of a surprise.

Last year, a source in Kansas City told me their priority would always be “protecting Patrick and supporting Patrick”. They did the latter in the 2020 1st round with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They’ll do the former in Round 1 this year. Barring a shocking value being available at No. 31 overall, expect the Chiefs’ pick to be an offensive tackle in Round 1.

Not surprisingly, Miller also pegs left tackle and center as the club’s top two roster needs, and has previously named Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins (whom with the team has formally interviewed), Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood and Ohio State’s Josh Meyers as potential fits to protect Patrick Mahomes.

