Raiders Needed Police For Bizarre Victory Celebration Over Chiefs: Report

This is a new one.

Shortly after their 40-32 road win at Arrowhead Stadium over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders made a small detour before heading to the airport.

According to Kansas City 41 Action News sports producer Nick Jacobs, the Raiders reportedly requested their police escort to allow the team’s buses to take a “victory lap” around the emptied-out stadium.

Per one of my contacts. The Raiders requested the police escort allow them to “take a victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium in the team buses before they headed up to the airport. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 12, 2020

Jacobs later doubled down on his original report, citing that his source “is 100% accurate” on the postgame events involving Las Vegas’ buses.

And I also won’t be surprised one bit if the Raiders deny this and put a spin on it. And I fully expect people will mock me in my mentions if that is the case. But I will still know my source is 100% accurate and stand by it. So again have a great day. https://t.co/RjefjJvQjZ — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 12, 2020

The impressive Week 5 performance marked the Raiders’ first victory over the Chiefs since a 31-19 Thursday night win in Oakland on October 19, 2017. However, it was only Las Vegas’ second win against Kansas City in the last 12 matchups between the clubs dating back to 2014. In the five seasons following, the Chiefs have played to a 57-23 regular season record, earning five consecutive playoff appearances, four AFC West division titles, an AFC Championship Game appearance and last season’s Super Bowl LIV title — a mountain of accomplishments up against the Raiders’ 36-44 record and Wild Card round loss in 2016.

The AFC West rivals will meet up again on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 on November 22, the week immediately following Kansas City’s scheduled bye week.

This story is developing.

