Randy Moss Puts Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on Blast for on Camera Incident

Tyreek Hill losing the “Fastest Man” skills challenge for the 2022 Pro Bowl irked those watching, especially after he tried to explain away why he lost the race intentionally. That’s why Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss put the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver on blast for his antics.

During his segment “C’Mon, Man!” on ESPN, Moss called out Hill, making fun of him for dumping beer all over himself on camera at the NHL All-Star game.

“I love you, Tyreek Hill, but are you really faster than the whole National Football League? I don’t even think you’re faster than me, my man,” Moss said.

“In my prime, I would have lit Tyreek up,” Moss then claimed in response to Booger McFarland questioning Moss’ statement.

.@RandyMoss reminds us he had speed too 😤 "In my prime I woulda lit Tyreek [Hill] up!" pic.twitter.com/J5TqSVEzuC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2022

Hill Comes in Last Place During ‘Fastest Man’ Race

When Hill got positioned to run in the “Fastest Man” race, everyone watching knew who should win the race between Hill, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, running back Nick Chubb, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Hill, nicknamed “The Cheetah”, has earned a reputation in the NFL for having world-class speed on the football field. It didn’t come as a complete surprise, as his 4.29 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2016 showed how fast he was coming into the league. But the way Hill showcases his speed on the football field — as crazy as it may sound — makes the 4.29 40 seem like a slow day for him.

Patrick Mahomes, with the season on the line, find Tyreek Hill, who blows past the Buffalo defenders for 64 yards and the touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 33 #Bills – 29 1:02 left in the game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yGPmW0zEMx — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 24, 2022

However, when it came to the “Fastest Man” race in 2022, Hill — the player that should have won the race — lost the race. It was a tremendous upset to see Hill lose to Parsons, Chubb, and Diggs. The Cowboys’ rookie won the entire race, Chubb finished second and Diggs third.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in a “fastest man” race. Rookie was going all-out. pic.twitter.com/exZrV8jfIG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2022

While it appears Hill wasn’t putting in 100% effort to run the race, one has to wonder: why wouldn’t Hill put 100% effort into the race?

Hill’s world-class speed has generated conversation about how fast he is compared to players in other sports. That’s the same reason why discussions on social media between Hill and record-setting Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt began regarding a race between the two athletes.

So why didn’t Hill win the “Fastest Man” race in 2022 and re-prove his dominance in the speed department of the NFL?

Hill Explains Away Loss to Parsons

Weirdly enough — the potential race between Hill and Bolt is the exact reason why Hill claimed he lost the “Fastest Man” race.

“I’m a cheetah, baby. Cheetah’s don’t lose to lions,” Hill explained to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge at the NHL All-Star Game on February 6. “I just feel like I don’t want to show the world what I really got, because I’m saving it all for Usain Bolt. It’s like I’m baiting Usain Bolt to come out of retirement to race me.”

Hill then said he and Bolt should settle a date for the race in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl Weekend. It’s unknown if that ever actually happened.

Track and Field writer Paul Merca’s tweeted about Hill re-challenging Bolt to a race, which sparked a question from Bolt. Bolt responded to Merca’s tweet with a picture of Hill’s loss in the “Fastest Man” race with a mark above Hill’s head and the caption, “You mean this guy?”