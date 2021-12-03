2 Potential Chiefs Starters Downgraded to OUT on Week 13 Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs announced some disappointing news on Friday afternoon (Dec. 3).

As the final injury report dropped for Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, two potential starters were downgraded to “out” for KC — CB Rashad Fenton (knee) and RT Lucas Niang (ribs).

Both have been utilized heavily at various points of 2021, especially Fenton. Let’s take a closer look at how these injuries might affect the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fenton & Niang Out, CEH Questionable

Now obviously, Niang’s name does not hold as much weight after he was benched for Mike Remmers earlier this season. Having said that, the veteran right tackle is currently on the injured reserve which means Andrew Wylie will receive another start with Niang absent.

The third-stringer has had mixed results according to Pro Football Focus, with nine quarterback pressures allowed in Week 10 and six allowed in Week 11. His best grade so far was as a run-blocker against Dallas (69.5).

At the same time, Kansas City is 2-0 with Wylie at right tackle and the results with Niang were not as favorable.

Whichever way you lean on that discussion, Fenton is definitely the tougher loss to stomach. The rising defensive star is currently the Chiefs’ second-highest graded player this season on PFF.

To say the cornerback has been superb would be underselling it, and his return along with Charvarius Ward’s acted as a catalyst in the defensive turnaround. Fenton has allowed 19 receptions off 29 targets in 2021, for a total of just 153 receiving yards. He has also registered eight defensive stops.

Mike Hughes will most likely be the first in line to see snaps behind L’Jarius Sneed and Ward.

The only other player that did not practice today was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he has a ‘stomach flu,’ but he should be fine to play on Sunday night,” according to Arrowhead Pride.

Notable Broncos Injuries

On the flip side of things, Denver has one significant injury and several players with a questionable designation.

First off, running back Melvin Gordon is now doubtful for Week 13 with shoulder and hip injuries.

The Broncos do have a very formidable backup RB in rookie Javonte Williams, however, and it appears Mike Boone will act as the spell-ball carrier against KC.

Denver has seven players that are still listed as questionable.

Dalton Risner, G (back).

Bobby Massie, OT (ankle).

Shelby Harris, DL (ankle).

Quinn Meinerz, OL (knee).

Jonathon Cooper, OLB (neck).

Nate Hairston, CB (hip).

Garett Bolles, OT (ankle/COVID).

Arrowhead Pride wrote: “Left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) returned to the team from the COVID protocol on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. He is in line to play his first game since Week 8 against the Chiefs.”

The Broncos are also hopeful that Massie will return to the O-line based on reports.