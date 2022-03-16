Chiefs Bringing Back Former Playoff Hero on 1-Year Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively quiet at the start of NFL free agency, outside of the Justin Reid signing and a few in-house decisions like the restructuring of Frank Clark’s contract.

Today on March 16, they made a few more of those clerical transactions, first tendering tight end Jody Fortson and then doing the same for running back Derrick Gore. This move is more similar to those two than Reid, as GM Brett Veach has elected to re-sign backup quarterback Chad Henne.

The #Chiefs are bringing QB Chad Henne back. One-year deal for $2 million, source says. It’ll be his fifth season as Patrick Mahomes’ backup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced the news, stating: “The #Chiefs are bringing QB Chad Henne back. One-year deal for $2 million, source says. It’ll be his fifth season as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.”

This sort of money is on par for his age and role around the league, and is actually a slight pay raise on the $1.625 million average Henne made on his most recent re-up in 2020. That time he got two seasons, however, this time he gets one.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Year 5 in Kansas City

The 13-year NFL professional will attempt his fifth in KC (14th overall) after agreeing to this deal. Over his first four, Henne has been called on to appear in eight games (one start) and attempt a grand total of 57 passes.

Despite the rare usage, the trusted veteran served as a playoff hero for Chiefs Kingdom during the 2020-21 postseason. After Mahomes was forced from the game with a concussion, Henne entered versus the Cleveland Browns, completing six of eight passes for 66 yards.

The backup QB’s glorious moment came on a 13-yard scramble on third and long, followed by a five-yard game-winning first-down pass to Tyreek Hill.

#HenneThingIsPossible became the hashtag that day, and so the legend of the former second-round pick from 2008 grew.

Now, it appears Henne will get at least one more shot at playing the game he loves. At age 37 in July, any year could be his last in the NFL.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Guaranteed Backup or Insurance Policy?

There have been whispers that Chiefs’ third-stringer Shane Buechele is ready to take the reins from Henne and backup Mahomes — so why the return of the 36-year old?

Simply put, the wily vet is the insurance policy that has been there and done that for quite some time. Andy Reid trusts that he has a full grasp of the playbook and he also knows that Henne understands how they run practice and prep for opponents, while the 24-year old Buechele has never appeared in an NFL game.

That’s not to say he cannot surpass Henne in camp, but better safe than sorry is always the best method when building a roster and as we know, Veach tends to be as thorough as they come.

Two million isn’t nothing but in this case, it’s the cost of peace of mind. Bringing Henne back for one more blaze of glory completes the quarterback room, and how many franchises can honestly say they have zero concerns at that position?