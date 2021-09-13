Andy Reid Calls Out Browns Player Ejected for Shoving Chiefs Coach

Early in Sunday’s 33-29 victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Cleveland Browns an ejection took place. After a play along the Chiefs’ sideline, Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was stepping on a Kansas City player, which prompted Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis to push Harrison aside so his player could get off the ground. Harrison reacted to the push by shoving the Kansas City assistant coach around the throat, which prompted the officials — after initially calling a penalty on the Chiefs’ sideline — to eject Harrison from the game.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected for shoving a #Chiefs coach. pic.twitter.com/Nf6mLIHThi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Andy Reid Calls Out Harrison

After the game, head coach Andy Reid was asked about the altercation and called out Harrison during his press conference.

“You don’t do that on our sideline,” Reid said. “You don’t do that to our guys, bottom line.”

When asked why exactly the Chiefs’ assistant assistant coach was involved in the altercation, Reid added a bit of light-heartedness to his presser.

“[Coach Lewis] was going down to help our guy, and [Harrison] wouldn’t do it,” Reid explained to ESPN reporter Adam Teicher. “So it would be like you keeping this up and I might come down and give you the business right here.”

Chiefs Squeaked Out Week 1 Win

If you watched the entirety of Kansas City’s Week 1 win over the Browns, then you may have had some skepticism regarding the Chiefs’ ability to come out with a win. After taking a very early lead, the Cleveland offense showed very little signs of slowing down for a majority of the game, which is why they led the Chiefs for three and a half quarters of football. However, as Patrick Mahomes has grown a reputation for, thanks to a couple of big plays by the defense and special teams Mahomes and the Kansas City offense closed the deficit quickly and regained a lead with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter after trailing 22-10 at the half.

The Chiefs’ offense had themselves a day after a slow start to the game. Mahomes completed 27 of 39 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, along with another touchdown on the ground, per NFL.com’s game summary. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a score, and tight end Travis Kelce caught six balls for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the biggest factors of Kansas City’s success on offense that won’t show up in the box score, however, is the great play of the offensive line. The starting unit, which has five new starters on it compared to last season, gave up just two sacks against the Browns, who have one of the league’s best pass-rush units based on PFF’s 2020 rankings. It was a strong start for an offensive line that had something to prove in their first regular-season outing together.

The Chiefs start off 1-0 on the season and now are preparing to travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore rounds up Week 1 of NFL action by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, so keep an eye on them to see what’s in store for Kansas City.