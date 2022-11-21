Andy Reid Issues Injury Updates on Kadarius Toney & 3 Other Players

The Kansas City Chiefs did come out with a win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, but they didn’t obtain it without sustaining several injuries.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receiver Kadarius Toney, and safety Juan Thornhill sustained injuries during the Sunday Night Football outing and were sidelined for the remainder of the game.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid announced that Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain, Toney suffered a hamstring injury, and Thornhill a left calf injury. He also said that rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a hand injury during the win, per Chiefs Wire.

“He’s a tough kid, but that doesn’t look good,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “High ankle sprains aren’t the best. We’ll see how he does.”

When asked about injured reserve being an option for CEH, Reid said, “”I haven’t got that far,” per Goldman.

Practice participation this upcoming week will likely be our first peek into the severity of Toney, Thornhill, and Watson’s respective injuries. As for CEH, his injury could sideline him for a atleast one game, if not more.

Chiefs Beat Chargers in Dramatic Fashion

In what seems to be the way it goes every time the two teams play each other, the Chiefs beat the Chargers in dramatic fashion during Kansas City’s Week 11 victory.

The duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was dominant against Los Angeles; Mahomes completed 20-of-34 pass attempts for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns. All 3 of Mahomes’ touchdown passes went to tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 balls on 10 targets for 115 yards during the win, including the touchdown that gave Kansas City the lead again with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds TE Travis Kelce for their 3rd touchdown connection of the evening, this one coming with 30 seconds remaining in the game to re-take the lead. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 30#Chargers – 27#ChiefsKingdom #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/m29DFvSQ42 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2022

Another noteworthy offensive performer was rookie Skyy Moore. He caught a career-high 5 passes for 63 yards in Week 11, which was a much-needed bump in production from the second-round pick in a week in which the Chiefs’ receiver room was depleted.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes a throw on the run to rookie WR Skyy Moore, who makes a great catch on the ground. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LLXs6QMxNc — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2022

Despite being outplayed for most of the game, Kansas City’s defense made key plays throughout the outing that helped the Chiefs come out with the win. Linebackers Nick Bolton (14 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble) and Willie Gay (11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack), and defensive end Mike Danna (4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss) were the leading defensive performers for Kansas City.

The Chiefs now advance to 8-2 on the season, which puts them 4 games ahead of the now 5-5 Chargers in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) beat the Denver Broncos (3-7) in overtime in Week 11, which puts the Raiders in third place in the division and the Broncos in fourth place.

Next up for the Chiefs is a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 27 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.

Twitter Reacts KC’s Victory

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s win over Los Angeles in Week 11.

“As an honest Chargers fan I think I speak for our fan base when I say we are bad,” one Twitter user wrote. “This team is not coached well (and) Herbert is not good. We’ve been inferior to the Chiefs for years as well and we need to start over with a better Quarterback. This is coming from an honest fan btw.”

As an honest Chargers fan I think I speak for our fan base when I say we are bad. This team is not coached well n Herbert is not good. We’ve been inferior to the Chiefs for years as well and we need to start over with a better Quaterback. This is coming from an honest fan btw. — Fred 🌉 (@Freddd2k) November 21, 2022

“I’ve always said that if the chiefs can surround Mahomes with the kind of star players (Tom) Brady played with throughout his career, KC would win more than 7 superbowls I swear this guy is the most talented QB Of all time!” another user wrote.

I’ve always said that if the chiefs can surround Mahomes with the kind of star players Brady played with throughout his career,KC would win more than 7 superbowls I swear,this guy is the most talented QB Of all time! — Michael Olawumi (@MichaelOlawumi6) November 21, 2022

“A lot of salutes to give out tonight but I want to give a big shout out to @skyymoore24 (Skyy Moore). Dude stepped up tonight!” another user wrote.