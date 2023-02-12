Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses Retirement Rumors After 2nd Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could retire right now and would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years. But after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, Big Red says he’s not done coaching just yet.

“I think I’m going to hang around,” Reid said when asked by NFL Media if he would be retiring after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Just now on @nflnetwork – Andy Reid: "I think I'm going to hang around." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 13, 2023

NFL Insider Jay Glazer of FOX said prior to the game that Reid told him “I’ll have a decision I’ll need to make” in regards to his coaching future once the Super Bowl was over.

It seems that Big Red made his decision rather quickly postgame.

Chiefs Defeat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, marking the organization’s second Super Bowl title in four seasons, officially bringing “dynasty” chatter to Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl LVII MVP. He completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in the Super Bowl. He also ran the football 6 times for 44 yards.

Mahomes protected the football and used his legs — despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain — in key moments to make big plays. Take his 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter for example, which set the Chiefs up for a field goal to take a 38-35 lead late in the fourth quarter.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, high-ankle sprain and all, drops back, tucks the football, and picks up 26 yards with his legs. #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/GOHyCbINrw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

The leading receiver for Kansas City was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 passes on 6 targets for 81 yards and scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the evening. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco led the way in the backfield, carrying the ball 15 times for 76 yards and 1 touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Travis Kelce for an 18-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 7#Eagles – 7#SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/HYREsuAmOe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs’ defense struggled to contain Philadelphia’s high-flying offense. But the unit did make key plays throughout the game to help squeeze out the victory. Take for example when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the football early in the second quarter and Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton recovered the football and scored a touchdown.

Special teams also showed up for the Chiefs, like Harrison Butker kicking the game-winning field goal, and Kadarius Toney setting that kick up with a 65-yard punt return, which is a Super Bowl record.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney takes the punt return for a Super Bowl record 65 yards to set the Chiefs offense up deep inside the #Eagles red zone! #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/ZnZnwmRtOm — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Winning Super Bowl

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII.

“Huge Congratulations to the Kansas City Chief’s tonight. I am so proud of KC you deserve this Victory. Great Job KC!” one Twitter user wrote.

Huge Congratulations to the Kansas City Chief's tonight. I am so proud of KC you deserve this Victory. Great Job KC! — Cody Goin (@CodyGoin6) February 13, 2023

“All those “experts” on NFL SiriusXM said Eagles were going to dominate. One half didn’t quite do it, did it? You undermined the heart of a champion in Patrick Mahomes. Again,” another user wrote.

All those “experts” on NFL SiriusXM said Eagles were going to dominate. One half didn’t quite do it, did it? You undermined the heart of a champion in Patrick Mahomes. Again. — HD86 (@HughDog1986) February 13, 2023

“I was told eagles were going to win over and over again,” another user wrote. “Any chiefs fans available to tell me what actually happened?”

I was told eagles were going to win over and over again. Any chiefs fans available to tell me what actually happened? 😌😏😏 — allan knight (@yoohoo24) February 13, 2023

“As A Rams fan myself! Congrats to The Super Bowl LVII Champs: The Kansas City Chiefs & Their Fans! Another great comeback win! Well deserved,” another user wrote.

As A Rams fan myself! Congrats to The Super Bowl LVII Champs: The Kansas City Chiefs & Their Fans! Another great comeback win! Well deserved — From Heaven to Hell 🇵🇸🇲🇽 (@palixicanx) February 13, 2023

“CONGRATULATIONS to an AMAZING team of extraordinary talent!! Coaches you have done great things with a great team,” another user wrote.

CONGRATULATIONS to an AMAZING team of extraordinary talent!! Coaches you have done great things with a great team. — Shellynn (@shellynn7464) February 13, 2023

“Congratulations KC!! You played a great game against an equally great team,” another user wrote.