Chiefs Cut Reserve After ‘Failed Physical’: Report

The first couple of days of training camp are in the books but NFL rosters are still very much unsettled.

One reason for that is the condition that a player shows up in. Upon arrival at camp, athletes must take a physical and some don’t end up passing them. That’s what occurred with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, who was waived after failing his physical on July 27.

Chiefs have waived DT Cortez Broughton with a failed physical designation. Occupying his roster spot is former Kansas DE Azur Kamara, who has officially signed with the club. He was on the practice field this morning wearing No. 93. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 27, 2022

Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick was the first to announce the cut, noting that newly signed edge rusher Azur Kamara will be taking his roster spot.

Broughton’s KC Career Was Brief

After entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, Broughton latched on with the Chiefs in September of last year.

Since being selected in 2019, the D-tackle played in a total of 11 games with LAC, recording four tackles and one pass defended on 115 total defensive snaps played. Broughton added one appearance in Kansas City, which included three snaps on defense and little to no impact.

Assuming he doesn’t clear waivers and return on some sort of injured reserve list, Broughton’s very brief KC career is now over before some fans ever realized it began — but he wasn’t the only Chiefs-related transaction on Wednesday night.

Luq Barcoo Signs in New York

Remember former Chiefs defensive back Luq Barcoo? You might not — after joining the franchise on the same day as linebacker Elijah Lee in March, the San Diego State product was cut in June.

A former undrafted prospect, Barcoo was picked up by the New York Jets this afternoon after winning out over Iman Marshall and Devin Taylor in a three-pronged DB tryout. The Jets’ official Twitter account announced the news just after 5 p.m. CST.

Obviously, Barcoo never factored in a game with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Host 3 Pass Rushers on Tryouts

Finally, Kansas City brought in three additional pass-rushing options on a tryout basis one day after signing Kamara. We detailed one of the looks in a feature article earlier — USFL standout Chris Odom.

It turns out that he wasn’t the only player that stopped by St. Joe on July 27. The NFL transaction wire revealed that the Chiefs also gave a tryout to linebacker Shareef Miller and defensive end Alex Tchangam.

The former of the pair was actually a fourth-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. Miller busted out of Philly after one season and was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers ahead of Week 1 in 2020. He later rejoined the Eagles practice squad before spending the 2021 season with Arizona and Atlanta.

The Penn State product has only played two special teams snaps in his entire career but has been labeled an EDGE linebacker by Pro Football Reference.

As for Tchangam, the Cameroonian prospect spent time with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad last season. He is now 25 years of age and profiles as another edge rusher option with the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-2 D-end is yet another raw talent that KC has given an opportunity to. According to John Boyle of Seahawks.com, he “didn’t play organized football until he was in junior college at De Anza College, where he recorded 16 sacks in 15 games.” Tchangam then transferred to Colorado, appearing in 20 games over two seasons.