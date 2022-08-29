Chiefs Urged to Trade Veteran RB Amid Roster Cutdowns

The Kansas City Chiefs are being urged to trade running back Ronald Jones before roster cuts are finalized, getting some value back for a player who isn’t set for a significant role.

Jones was signed this offseason with the hope that he could play a key role the running back rotation with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Co. However, that hasn’t played out and Jones is on the bubble as the Chiefs trim down their roster this week.

Jones was included on a list compiled by Bleacher Report of players “teams should be looking to trade” before cuts come down. Here’s what author Ian Wharton had to say about the idea of moving Jones:

“He’s not an explosive athlete or great on passing downs, making his fit on this team almost impossible after others have proved more valuable. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a solid option elsewhere. “Still only 25 and on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Jones is a nice early-down back who takes what he is given by defenses. He has value as a primary backup for teams needing consistency.”

The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Houston Texans were dubbed the best fits for Jones. All teams are required to get their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday.

Jones Has Been Circled as Trade Piece Previously

Jones has been frequently mentioned name in trade rumors of late, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport floating the Chiefs RB as a player to watch with final rosters shaking out.

“Another player we’re keeping our eye on, Ronald Jones with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Rapoport said on August 26. “Signed for just a million and a half dollars, due $500,000 guaranteed. We’ve seen the emergence of players such as Isiah Pacheco and of course, they have Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Played pretty well last night, might that be enough to keep him on the roster? Looking okay so far but stay tuned at a later date to see which way they end up [going].”

Jones nearly cracked the 1,000-yard mark in 2020, collecting 978 yards and seven touchdowns. His production began to taper off in 2021 with a smaller role in Tampa Bay, notching just 428 yards and four touchdowns.

Chiefs Could Decide to Keep Jones in RB Corps

The re-signing of Jerick McKinnon and the rapid rise of Isiah Pacheco — a seventh-round rookie — have made Jones a bit more disposable than he was when he inked a deal with Kansas City in March. However, there’s still a chance the Chiefs could decide to keep Jones on the roster, giving them extra injury insurance in case one of their other backs go down.

“There’s certainly value to having different skill levels and different players that can do different things,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said of the running back position. “You have Clyde and Jerick, who are so good in both the run and the pass. They’re a little smaller, and then you complement that with an Isiah Pacheco and a Ronald Jones, bigger backs that, once they square their shoulders, can really move the pile.”

Jones was effective in his final audition of the preseason with the Chiefs, notching 43 yards on eight carries. That, coupled with an injury to Derrick Gore — who was waived after being placed on IR on August 25 — could open the door for Jones to stick around and carve out a role.