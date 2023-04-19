Insider Says All-Pro WR Could Take Pay Cut to Join Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Toward the end of March, it appeared that the Kansas City Chiefs were out on a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade — but the former All-Pro wide receiver breathed new life into the theory after he approved of the idea during a video interview with Bryant McFadden of the “All Things Covered” podcast.

Because of this new piece of information, a Chiefs fan asked Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer to comment on Hopkins to Kansas City during an April 19 mailbag article, and the reporter’s response was very enticing. “I think at the right price, the Chiefs would absolutely work to get DeAndre Hopkins aboard,” Breer began.

Continuing: “The question, to me, really amounts to how far down Hopkins is willing to come from his $19.45 million number for this year. He’ll be 31 in June, and he could take less on a one-year deal to chase a ring with Patrick Mahomes and, potentially, set himself up for one last bite of the financial apple in 2024.”

Fans have heard about the idea of a reworked deal before when it comes to Hopkins, and his willingness to join the Chiefs could make the whole thing come together. “Regardless of whether it’s Hopkins or someone else, I’d expect Kansas City to add a receiver of some significance,” Breer concluded, “be it in the draft or on the veteran market.”

DeAndre Hopkins Could Join Chiefs AFC Rival via Trade

If the Chiefs were to pass on Hopkins in favor of a rookie wide receiver in the NFL Draft, he could theoretically join an AFC rival like the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens. While addressing the media on April 18, Bills superstar pass rusher Von Miller was not shy about discussing his relationship with Hopkins.

“I talk to Hop all the time,” Miller admitted to reporters, “it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], you just never know until you know [but] Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you just never know until you get DeAndre Hopkins’ signature on the contract.”

“I would love to have his skillset on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis,” Miller added. “How could we lose with those guys?”

Ex-NFL cornerback Pacman Jones also told “The Pat McAfee Show” that there’s a “strong possibility” Hopkins ends up in Baltimore — per their sources. That’s what makes this tricky for general manager Brett Veach.

In trading for Hopkins, the Chiefs could also hurt the competition. Then again, it’s never smart to make reactionary moves in the NFL.

Premier OT Broderick Jones Visits With Chiefs

If the Chiefs trade for Hopkins, they might be out on the wide receiver position in round one of the draft. That would jive with a reported top-30 visit on April 19.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed that “Georgia OT Broderick Jones is with the Chiefs after Chicago yesterday” on the final day of top-30 visits.

On the last day of Top 30 visits:

— #Georgia LB Nolan Smith is with the #AZCardinals.

— #Clemson DT Brian Bresee is with the #Colts.

— #Texas RB Roschon Johnson ends his wild schedule with the #49ers.

— #Georgia OT Broderick Jones is with the #Chiefs after Chicago yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

Jones is thought to be one of the premier offensive tackles in this draft class and is not expected to make it to the Chiefs at No. 31 overall. Having said that, we’ve seen Veach trade up in the past and it’s not farfetched to say he might do so again in 2023 if a player like Jones drops further than expected.

KC may need more weapons for Mahomes, but they could also use another starting-caliber blocker opposite newcomer Jawaan Taylor.