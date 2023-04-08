Unsigned Chiefs Free Agent Sounds Off With Cryptic Tweet

If there’s an unsigned free agent that the Kansas City Chiefs might still want to reunite with, it’s veteran running back Jerick McKinnon.

The “Jet” put together a career year as a pass-catcher in 2022, with 512 receiving yards and a ridiculous 10 total touchdowns during the regular season. His playoff run was less eventful — aside from the Super Bowl-clinching slide — but through it all, McKinnon served as a reliable veteran and a mentor to rookie ball carrier Isiah Pacheco.

On April 7, the soon-to-be 31-year-old appeared frustrated on social media. He tweeted cryptically: “The disrespect is crazy.”

Is Jerick McKinnon Being Undervalued in Free Agency?

Ever since his major knee injuries — which sidelined him from the start of 2018 until the 2020 campaign — McKinnon has signed for pennies on the dollar.

According to Over the Cap, the long-time RB made $1.16 million in 2020, a little over $830K in 2021, and $1.187 million in 2022. Perhaps, he was expecting to make more after a key contribution with a Super Bowl champion.

Having said that, McKinnon’s value is unfortunately a product of the league. Running backs don’t typically get paid — especially older ones with a history of knee injuries.

Not only that, but this offseason the RB market has been even colder on the players than usual. Miles Sanders and David Montgomery have received over $10 million in guaranteed money so far according to Spotrac — that’s it. Outside of those two, only Jamaal Williams and Alexander Mattison earned over $5 million in guarantees.

To make matters worse for McKinnon, former stars of the league like Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette haven’t even signed anywhere yet, and it’s also thought to be a deep draft class at the position. The NFL is cruel to many athletes, but none worse than a running back.

With a plethora of third-down options that are currently available on the open market — J.D. McKissic, Giovani Bernard, Rex Burkhead, Darrel Williams, Dontrell Hilliard, Kenyan Drake, Royce Freeman, etc. — it’s unlikely McKinnon gets the offer he’s looking for.

Based on these factors, his best bet might be another short-term reunion with the Chiefs considering his knowledge of the system and the upside of Patrick Mahomes. General manager Brett Veach probably knows this too, and he’ll have no problem waiting on a slow running back market to develop.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Jerick McKinnon Tweet

Many Chiefs supporters commented on McKinnon’s post.

“Jet has a point. He was the most efficient receiving back in football last year,” stated Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict.

Another KC supporter voiced: “Watching Jerick play at my alma mater and now being able to watch him here in KC has been nothing short of awesome. I sure hope KC can get this deal made. Losing Jet would be a huge loss.”

“@Chiefs if y’all don’t pay this man…. Absolutely underrated part of our success the last couple of years,” another said, and a fourth fan replied: “ChiefsKingdom loves you and wants you to stay! 💯”

Finally, one fan responded: “Ah man, the league just doesn’t value RBs. Especially older ones. It sucks, it really does, but it’s the reality of today’s NFL. Hope you return but if you can’t wishing you nothing but the best. Your play at the end of the Super Bowl to take a knee will live forever.”