Tyreek Hill Sends Chiefs Public Warning Ahead of 2023 Matchup

Tyreek Hill is up to no good once again, using his personal clothing brand platform to send a bold message at the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their 2023 head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins.

“Soul Runner” posted the clip on Twitter, which featured Hill speaking with intensity into a microphone during a spot on ex-Chiefs Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman’s Sports Radio 810 show, “Totally Offensive.” The tweet also read: “Chiefs Kingdom better be ready ✌🏿.”

Here was what Hill had to say: “Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we going to do, guess what we going to do. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. Guess what, I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. You better change the signals. I know every signal that y’all got.”

The smack talk video has nearly 400,000 views, but only 1,011 likes at this time.

Tyreek Hill Has Focused on Brand Since Leaving Chiefs for Dolphins

This is not meant to discredit what Hill did on the field last season — with a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in Miami — but he’s put much more effort into building his brand since leaving KC.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce do plenty of advertising and branding themselves, but since Hill’s trade to the Dolphins, it feels like the wideout has been very focused on his businesses outside the game of football. That began with the unveiling of his podcast, “It Needed to Be Said,” last June, as well as his Soul Runner clothing brand in August.

Is this preemptive warning shot at Chiefs Kingdom just another attempt to pump up his brand? Or is this really about winning football games?

“Not a bad little marketing ploy, if you ask me,” KC media member Charles Goldman wrote on USA Today’s Chiefs Wire. “The former Kansas City receiver loves him a headline,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride concurred.

Since Hill’s departure, the Chiefs have made a concerted effort to say away from all the back-and-forth chatter that the playmaker has initiated on social media. So far, that strategy has worked pretty well with another Super Bowl title in the history books.

Sweeney said it best: “At some point next year, that opponent at hand will be Hill and the Dolphins — and the wide receiver will no doubt have more to say. It remains to be seen if that translates to a win over the Super Bowl champions on the field.”

Tyreek Hill Riles Up Chiefs Kingdom Twice in 1 Week

All this comes on the heels of a relatively innocent tweet that caused an immediate stir among KC fans on April 2.

“KC look so different,” Hill voiced, implying that he had traveled back to Kansas City.

very — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 2, 2023

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was among the replies, writing just one word in response. “Very,” he stated, causing fans to speculate on the brief exchange.

In actuality, we now know that Hill was most likely just in town to record Dieter and Sherman’s radio show. That means those hoping for a KC reunion with the wideout will have to wait a bit longer.

After all, Hill made it pretty clear that he should be viewed as the competition until further notice — and that’s how the Chiefs must remember him when they lace of the cleats against the Dolphins in 2023.