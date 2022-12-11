Fans Erupt Over Chiefs Defender’s Vicious Hit on Broncos QB Russell Wilson [LOOK]

During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took a hit that knocked him out of the game. This sparked emotional reactions on social media from fans watching the Chiefs-Broncos-outing.

The play was on 3rd-and-11 from Kansas City’s 16 yard line. Wilson dropped back to pass, scrambled, tucked the football ball, and headed towards the end zone. On the way to the end zone Wilson dove and was further shoved to the ground by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, causing Wilson’s head to hit the ground forcefully at about the 3 yard line.

Wilson was attended to by training staff on the field after the play and was put into concussion protocol minutes later, according to the CBS broadcast.

Twitter Reacts to Wilson Hit

Twitter users reacted to the hit that knocked Wilson out of the Chiefs-Broncos game in Week 14.

“Say all you want about Russ but this man just full sent it for a 3-9 team and sacrificed his body. He will fight til the end always. Respect,” one Twitter user wrote.

“God that sh*ts scary and he was having a great day,” another user wrote. “Saw he was able to jog out by himself hope he’s okay.”

“Maybe it’s just me, but I swear that ever since the league switched to these new helmets, concussions from head-to-head blows are down but from ground impact are way up,” another user wrote.