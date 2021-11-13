Former NFL Defender Bashes Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s Broken’

Patrick Mahomes has received his fair share of criticism this season for his unusually bad play, which in part has led to a 5-4 start for the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the more notable criticisms he’s earned recently — and one that is scary due to its accuracy — was when ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback, Dan Orlovsky, said Mahomes is mechanically the worst quarterback in the NFL after the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the New York Giants in Week 8. In that game, Mahomes completed 29 passes for 275 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and also sported a 74.6 quarterback rating, per ESPN’s box score.

Well, the criticism of Mahomes was taken a step further entering Week 10 — when the Chiefs face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders — with one of Orlovsky’s co-workers saying that Mahomes is “broken”.

Clark: Mahomes is Broken

During an episode of ESPN’s Morning Show, Get Up!, former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark bashed Mahomes after Kansas City’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

“He’s broken; Patrick Mahomes is broken, and he’s broken because he’s the same that he’s always been, and that’s no longer good enough,” Clark explained on Monday, November 8. “It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to pivot, it’s time for Patrick Mahomes to play football in a different way. But sometimes when you’ve been so successful doing one thing, it’s hard to do another, and they are asking the entire Kansas City Chiefs offense to do this.

“[Defenses are] saying ‘become a running football team, be committed to that,’ they’re saying ‘take the check-downs, be committed to that.’ They’re saying, ‘you know what, you will not have the big play against us, so we’re going to make you earn every blade of grass, and we believe you will make a mistake,’ and that’s what’s been happening. This is a boring offense that refuses to be boring to win football games.”

.@Realrclark25 sounds off on Patrick Mahomes this season 😳 “Patrick Mahomes is broken! … He’s the same as he’s always been, but that’s no longer good enough.” pic.twitter.com/z22VBInfEF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 8, 2021

Mahomes: I Got to Be Better

During his press conference on Wednesday, November 10, Mahomes addressed why he believes the Chiefs are continuing to battle through offensive inconsistencies 10 weeks into the regular season.