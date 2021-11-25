Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler Broke Honorary Chiefs Equipment in Week 11 [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed former fullback Anthony Sherman back to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 to be the team’s honorary drum leader against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sherman — who played for the Chiefs from 2013-20 — apparently was a little too fired up as the drum leader, as he broke the percussive instrument used to beat the drum, as shown by the Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance for Kansas City, Rick Burkholder, on Twitter.
Sherman Present for Important Chiefs Victory
As a player that was on Kansas City before and during the Patrick Mahomes era, it was good to see him present for an important Chiefs victory over Dallas.
Sitting with a half-game lead in the AFC West as the Chiefs enter their bye, four of the six remaining games on their schedule are division games (Denver Broncos twice, Los Angeles Chargers once, and Las Vegas Raiders once). Because of that, it worked out well that Kansas City dealt with their struggles early in the season, as it didn’t impact their standing in the division significantly thanks to only one of their divisional games taking place in the first nine weeks of the regular season (Chargers, Week 3).
The most important games of the season for Kansas City are coming up, which is perfect timing considering the team is starting to hit its stride.
Mahomes has bounced back during Kansas City’s four-game win streak to post numbers that better resemble the quarterback that he is. Over the past four games, Mahomes has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,107 yards, seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He now has 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season to go along with a 65.5% completion percentage.
Andy Reid’s Message Heading Into Bye
Following the win over the Cowboys, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid commented on whether he believed Week 11 was a statement win for the defending AFC champions.
“Every week is crazy in this league, so I’m not sure there are any statements. There’s not a lot of consistency going on right now amongst the NFL here. Every week is a big-time challenge. I’m talking about wins and losses haven’t been consistent,” Reid said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, November 21. “There are these ups and downs, and teams are favored and then they get beat. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s what the league strived for, parity in this league, and I think they’ve done a great job with that.
“Every city has an opportunity to win football games, that’s a great thing, and we’re no different. We’ve got to just keep our nose to it and bear down as we go. Take each game as it comes. We haven’t proven anything yet. You can talk about it all after the season – go find an island and go lay around and tell everyone about it. But right now, not so much.”
Kansas City’s mood as a team was down during the first half of the season, especially after their loss to the Chargers in Week 3, which brought their record to 1-2 at that point in the season. However, Reid said the team’s morale has changed quite a bit since September.
“Yeah, they’ve had to work for this, and I think when you have to really work for something and bear down, I think you enjoy it a little bit more and you’re not resting on what happened before, but you’ve earned this right here with the knot in the stomach and the ups and downs,” Reid said. “So, you earn every one of these. I think that’s where we’re at right now and they like each other. They’re getting to know each other better and I think they like each other, so playing hard for one another.”
Reid also shared the message he gave his team heading into their bye week.
“Make sure you take care of yourselves.”
