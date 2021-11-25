Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler Broke Honorary Chiefs Equipment in Week 11 [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed former fullback Anthony Sherman back to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 to be the team’s honorary drum leader against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sherman — who played for the Chiefs from 2013-20 — apparently was a little too fired up as the drum leader, as he broke the percussive instrument used to beat the drum, as shown by the Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance for Kansas City, Rick Burkholder, on Twitter.

Was the Kingdom fired up last night? Yes, yes they were! Thank you to World Champion Fullback ⁦@Shermanator_42⁩ for setting the tone by beating the hell out of the drum. See the attached photo of the aftermath! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/PAFFptUYnY — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) November 22, 2021

Sherman Present for Important Chiefs Victory

As a player that was on Kansas City before and during the Patrick Mahomes era, it was good to see him present for an important Chiefs victory over Dallas.

Sitting with a half-game lead in the AFC West as the Chiefs enter their bye, four of the six remaining games on their schedule are division games (Denver Broncos twice, Los Angeles Chargers once, and Las Vegas Raiders once). Because of that, it worked out well that Kansas City dealt with their struggles early in the season, as it didn’t impact their standing in the division significantly thanks to only one of their divisional games taking place in the first nine weeks of the regular season (Chargers, Week 3).

The most important games of the season for Kansas City are coming up, which is perfect timing considering the team is starting to hit its stride.

Mahomes has bounced back during Kansas City’s four-game win streak to post numbers that better resemble the quarterback that he is. Over the past four games, Mahomes has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,107 yards, seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He now has 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season to go along with a 65.5% completion percentage.

Andy Reid’s Message Heading Into Bye

Following the win over the Cowboys, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid commented on whether he believed Week 11 was a statement win for the defending AFC champions.