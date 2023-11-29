Chiefs Make Unexpected ‘Promotion’ After Mecole Hardman Injury

There was Kansas City Chiefs news on the evening of November 28 as a 53-man signing followed up on the injury to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick relayed: “Chiefs filled the open spot on the 53 (Mecole Hardman to IR) with rookie cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe from the practice squad. The undrafted free agent from Kansas State gets a promotion.”

The 24-year-old’s signing marks a full-circle moment for a tremendous feel-good story, but it’s definitely not the addition that most fans expected with a healthy cornerback room heading into Week 13.

“Just seems weird when we are short a running back and a receiver?” One fan questioned on X.

He’s not wrong. Having said that, it’s possible this is more of a special teams move than a defensive one.

Chiefs Rookie CB Ekow Boye-Doe Labeled as Potential ‘Multiphase Contributor’ on Special Teams

Hardman rotated in at wide receiver after being reacquired via trade, but he has always been a special teams asset first and foremost. If the plan is for Boye-Doe to suit up on Sundays, he’ll have to prove to head coach Andy Reid and coordinator Dave Toub that he can be the same.

“In Kansas City, Boye-Doe should be a multiphase contributor on special teams,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman voiced while covering the signing.

“The biggest knock on him from a defensive standpoint was simply that he was light and needed to add good weight,” the Chiefs insider added. “After a dozen weeks in an NFL weight program, he should be a little better suited to fill in on the defensive side of the ball if necessary.”

Realistically though, defensive snaps will be hard to come by — barring injury.

The Chiefs have Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed locked into their two top cornerback roles in 2023. Behind them, you also have Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, veteran safety Mike Edwards and rookie defensive back Chamarri Conner — depending on how they’re used.

So, no, Boye-Doe probably isn’t playing defense anytime soon, which makes his most likely purpose on special teams. The only other reason he’d be promoted is if KC believed another NFL franchise was trying to poach him.

Boye-Doe is a 6-foot-tall undrafted prospect who is a native of Ghana. After immigrating to the United States at a young age, the athlete found a home in Kansas — playing for Kansas State in college. Later, he earned a training camp invite with KC after impressing during rookie minicamp.

His family’s dream was for him to someday take the field for the Chiefs as a true NFL professional, and that could come to fruition in Week 13.

Chiefs Ignore RB & WR Injuries, Rolling With Current Group

With Boye-Doe signing, the Chiefs ignored running back and wide receiver to some extent. That’s good news for the status of Jerick McKinnon and Kadarius Toney — considering both missed Week 12 with injury.

We should get a better sense of their availability as the team begins practice on November 29.

With McKinnon healthy again, Kansas City would have the same RB room they’ve had all year. The only slight difference is that backup La’Mical Perine has run out of practice squad elevations, meaning rookie Deneric Prince could get the call if another injury were to occur.

At wide receiver, the Chiefs have six active bodies with the potential for more via elevation. Those players are Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Richie James and Toney.

Look for Rice to continue to step into that WR1 role as the year goes on.