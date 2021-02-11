3-Time NBA Champion Sees a Lot of Himself in Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the subject of many comparisons, with the majority of people likening him to NBA great Michael Jordan. While Air Highness himself hasn’t spoken out about the connection, one future Hall-of-Famer is staking his claim

As a guest on the Huddle & Flow Podcast with NFL Network’s Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said “Mahomes, for sure” when prompted about who was his favorite league star to watch. The three-time NBA Finals champion, who will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest shooters of all time, touted No. 15’s confidence as a catalyst to his success.

“See a lot of myself in him, obviously there’s been a lot of comparisons,” Curry explained, via NFL.com. “Just that creativity, you can’t blink or you’ll miss something special. I just love his confidence, when he knows that at any point he can do something special.

“He’s always got options. He’s got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass or whatever it is. He’s surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he’s special. He’s a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him.”

From one legend to another, this is certainly a compliment.

Brady, Mahomes’ Post-Super Bowl Encounter Revealed

Though a disappointing end to the season, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs are not letting the 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV delay their accomplishments as a team. Even better, they harbor no feelings toward their opponent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the two embraced after the match, Mahomes summed up what likely every viewer was thinking for the entirety of the game.

Respect ✊ Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021

“You’re a legend, man,” Mahomes said to Bucs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

Brady returned the accolades and told the 25-year-old to “Keep in touch.”

Tight end Travis Kelce also chased down the 43-year-old to compliment him on a great game.

“I had a feeling you’d figure it out. Congratulations, big guy. You’re unbelievable.”

Mahomes Underwent Surgery Wednesday To Treat Turf Toe

The 2018 NFL MVP underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his turf toe, which had been aggravating the father-to-be since injuring it during a tackle made by Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson during the divisional round of the playoffs.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the surgery performed by Dr. Robert Anderson went well and no issues persisted.

Patrick Mahomes’ foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson went well today, source said. No issues at all. Time to rehab, while soon chasing a baby around. https://t.co/KHwtkb8yRT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2021

While he and fiancee Brittany Matthews await their baby girl, Mahomes will be at home resting up and likely preparing for for a redemption season.

According to Arrowhead Pride, Mahomes spent his first official day of the offseason reviewing film and trying to “find ways to get better.”

“With our offense and the success that we’ve had, when teams see the defensive plan that he had and how well it worked, they’re obviously going to try to do the same thing. Try to find ways to combat that and the evolution of our offense where we’re going to have to do better things and be more efficient. And that really goes with me in not always looking for the big play but just finding ways to move the ball down the field. And then just get back after it. You’ve got to prepare yourself and find ways to better yourself physically, mentally.”

