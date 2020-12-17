Chiefs to Sign Ex-Titans, Vikings Wide Receiver: Report

With multiple roster spots to fill after some recent roster shuffling, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs are adding another playmaker to the ranks.

The defending Super Bowl champions are planning to sign fifth-year WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad, as first reported by Kansas City Star beat reporter Herbie Teope and since confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chiefs plan to sign WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad once he clears COVID-19 protocols, according to a source. Sharpe entered league in 2016 as fifth-round pick with Titans, where he spent four seasons. He was recently released by Vikings. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 17, 2020

Sharpe was one of two wideouts Kansas City worked out this week, as noted by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Thursday afternoon. The other receiver, Chad Williams, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, appears to have been overtaken by Sharpe in the eyes of the Chiefs front office.

The reported signing comes two days after the Chiefs waived wideout Marcus Kemp from the 53-man roster, a move likely made possible by the return of third-year pass-catcher Byron Pringle from the injured reserve list. On Wednesday, Kemp landed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad, keeping the possibility alive that he can contribute for a playoff contender down the stretch.

Sharpe’s Early Days With Vikings, Titans

Sharpe, 25, was most recently waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, where he dressed for four games this season but did not register a single catch on his three targets. The Massachusetts alum originally entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick (No. 140 overall) of the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

In Tennessee, Sharpe was elevated to a starting role early in his career, starting 10-of-16 games and hauling in 41 passes, 522 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a rookie before losing his entire 2017 campaign to a season-ending foot injury.

